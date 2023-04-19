Aden and Anais Boutique Muslin Swaddles review
We asked new mom Joyce Ren and baby Noah to try out the Aden and Anais Boutique Muslin Swaddles
‘Having a swaddle blanket with no zippers or velcro to deal with turned out to be a surprising plus.’
Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
If you’re looking to go back to basics with a traditional swaddle, the Aden and Anais classic is an excellent choice. There are dozens of pretty designs available to suit just about every nursery theme – we particularly like the space explorers and natural history prints.
Our reviewer Joyce tested swaddles from Aden and Anais Boutique range, which feature Green Dot initiative-certified, recyclable packaging and a promise that the fabric is free from azo chemical compounds.
Our reviewer was surprised at how much she liked the old-school swaddle blankets. ‘'It took two seconds to wrap Noah up,’ Joyce explains. ‘I also liked the fact that the cloth was made of a breathable fabric and had multiple uses.’
Design
Many new parents are intimidated by blanket swaddles because they seem overly complicated, but Joyce got the hang of hers quickly. ‘It was much easier to use than I first imagined,’ she says. ‘I’ll be honest, I thought swaddle cloths were a thing of the past due to the fact that they’re supposedly so hard to use. But it turned out to be much simpler than some overengineered swaddles that involve fiddling with both zippers and velcro.’
However, you’ll want to spend a little time getting the knack of swaddling with a blanket to avoid the fabric coming undone. But the Aden and Anais site has a handy video guide to swaddling. ‘If you swaddle the baby properly, it will stay in place,’ says Joyce. ‘Mine stayed in place 4 out of 5 times. I don't think that's a big issue as long as you use it correctly.’
Remember, it’s important to leave your baby enough room to get their legs into a ‘froggy position’ to ensure hip health. For further guidance on this, check out the International Hip Dysplasia’s best practices for swaddling with a blanket. (opens in new tab)
Comfort and features
When it comes to design, swaddle blankets are as simple as it gets: you simply use a large square cloth to snugly wrap up a little one like a baby burrito. Aden and Anais’ blankets are made from luxe 100% cotton muslin - a gentle fabric that has been used since the Middle Ages.
But the stylish prints are what make Aden and Anais Swaddle Blankets really stand out. ‘I really liked that this swaddle was pretty enough for a newborn photoshoot,’ says Joyce.
Not all of them are childish – many wouldn’t look out of place on a pretty scarf or tote. There are also themed swaddles available for fans of everything from Harry Potter to Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh to Wonder Woman.
Value for money
Aden and Anais make three types of swaddle blankets. The most budget-friendly is the essentials range, which comprises the option to buy just a single blanket, all the way up to a four-pack. Then there are two pricier options: an organic cotton range, and a boutique range, featuring muslin that is 25% thicker than their standard blanket.
Our tester tried out swaddles from the boutique range, which cost $59.99 for four. ‘I think they are pretty good value, given that you can continue to use the swaddle as a blanket later on,’ says Joyce.
There are definitely cheaper alternatives out there, such as the Carter’s Little Planets Organic swaddle ($16.95 for two). But with beautiful designs and attractive packaging, we think the Aden and Anais Swaddle makes a great baby shower gift or an investment piece for your growing family.
Rosie Hopegood is a former professional chef turned journalist with a passion for veggie food. She spent several years working as a chef aboard superyachts, catering for the culinary demands of the very rich and sometimes famous. She also worked as a private chef in the Swiss Alps, the Scottish Highlands, and the Balearic Islands. Later, she spent five years looking after the food pages at Reach Plc’s magazines. Rosie lives in New York and writes for Al Jazeera, Sunday Telegraph, and The Guardian.
