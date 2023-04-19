Carter’s Little Planet Swaddle Blanket Review

Sometimes you just need to go back to basics. The beauty of a classic swaddle blanket is that there are no zippers to break, no Velcro to snag, and no confusing designs to wrangle with. There’s a reason these type of swaddles have been used around the world for hundreds of years: once you get the knack of swaddling your little one the old-fashioned way, it’s surprisingly easy to do.

These swaddle blankets from Carter’s feature beautiful prints that wouldn’t look out of place in the bougiest of boutiques. Pop them in a baby shower gift set and no one would know that they only set you back $16.95.

Baby Isabel wrapped in the Carter's Little Planet Swaddle Blanket. (Image credit: Erika Michelle)

Design

Made from a simple rectangle of cloth, these swaddle blankets are as uncomplicated as they get.

‘Although we use contemporary swaddles at night for ease, I really like blanket swaddles for naps when we’re out and about,’ says our tester Erika. ‘As Isabel’s a little older, I leave her arms out but make sure she’s wrapped nice and snug around the torso. I love the beautiful designs of these blankets, but I wish they were a little longer and wider. As the fabric has no stretch, swaddling a bigger baby is a little harder.’

The patterns are understated and tasteful. Choose from Golden Orchard or Pink Botanicals, both of which feature a simple striped swaddle and a signature print.

Comfort and features

Because babies have a higher ratio of skin surface to body volume, they can absorb more nasties from the clothing they wear. As such, many parents choose organic cotton or other natural materials where possible. These swaddle blankets are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, meaning they are made using 95% or more pure organic raw materials.

‘The best thing about the swaddle was the lightweight fabric that my daughter immediately enjoyed rubbing against her face, which I think is a good sign,’ says Erika. ‘The fabric is very soft – it feels like an ironed muslin blanket. They’re also very lightweight and would be great for newborns in summer months if you need a loose old fashion swaddle.’

Value for money

Organic cotton normally comes at a premium, so we’re impressed by these affordable swaddles. ‘I do think the price is very reasonable for these swaddles,’ says Erika. ‘I liked that the blankets are double lined, with decent stitching and quality material. But I did find them a bit short on material. More expensive blankets, such as those from Caden Lane, have a lot more fabric and this makes it easier to swaddle a baby.’

If you’re looking for a cheap but pretty multipurpose blanket, these are a great choice. But you might be better off choosing a more generously sized blanket if you’re little one is on the larger side.