We tested the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow and we wish we'd got our hands on it sooner

The Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow is a lifesaver for new parents looking to provide themselves and their baby with a comfortable and supportive feeding experience.

Our overall winner in our guide to the best nursing pillows, the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow, lets parents maintain the correct position while feeding and nursing. Offering maximum comfort, you'll be impressed by how easily and calmly it allows your baby to feed, plus it can be used in a variety of different ways throughout the first year of your little one's life — so it offers great value for money.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Sophie Lowe Parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked one of our parent testers to try out the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow with her son Albie, aged seven months. Sophie considered the pillow more of a luxury item than a necessity, but she found it made her life as a new mum a lot easier. "While it's definitely a luxury, it's really helpful for feeding, tummy time, and assisted sitting," she told GoodtoKnow.

We really love the support this pillow offers both parent and baby, with the consistency of the padding enabling you to maintain a comfortable and relaxed position that reduces muscle tension in the arms, shoulders and neck.

It's not an item you have to have but with a plethora of uses ranging from feeding, relaxing, and developmental training, the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow will definitely make your life easier. "I wish I'd got my hands on this sooner after my c-section," says Sophie. "I think it would really have assisted with holding my baby comfortably at the time."

Price and availability

"The Chicco Boppy is a reasonable price compared to other similar products you can buy but it isn't a necessary product so I feel it's a bit of a luxury purchase," says Sophie. "But its price point is great for someone that wants to buy products that last beyond the newborn stage."

As Sophie rightly points out, this is not an item you MUST have in order to be able to feed your baby, but given the amount of time you'll spend holding them while they're at the breast or bottle, it's worth weighing the almost £40 price tag against the level of comfort this pillow offers both you and your baby — which is considerable.

Plus, with so many of us wanting to invest in products for our children that are multi-purpose and suitable for use at various stages of their development, the multiple uses for the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow make the cost feel a little more justifiable.

Design and features

Dimensions: H48 x W15 x D53cm | Age: From birth | Material: 100% cotton

We have to say, we're big fans of the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow's versatile design, which offers parents a huge amount of flexibility.

In the first few months of your baby's life, it allows you to position them at the correct height for breast or bottle feeding and reduces the pressure on your abdomen. As they get older, the Boppy Pillow becomes a comfortable space for them to relax with their head slightly raised to aid digestion and it's also brilliant for tummy time and the development of motor coordination.

The level of padding on the Boppy Pillow is impressive and allows you to maintain that all-important comfortable feeding position while reducing muscle tension. Because it moulds so beautifully to your body without losing its shape, you'll find it reduces neck pain when bottle feeding and breast pain when nursing by allowing you to correctly and naturally position your baby.

Our tester Sophie was also really impressed by the size and feel of this pillow. "Some feeding pillows I’ve tried before have been quite small which has meant it hasn’t quite fitted around me comfortably or worked with a wiggly baby," she says. "It is also quite firm which I like. It will soften his fall should he topple over but it’s also firm enough to provide enough support to keep him upright."

And if you're worried about keeping this pillow clean, don't be — the cotton slipcover comes off easily and both that and the pillow itself are machine-washable and drier-friendly, which makes life a whole lot easier. It also won't lose its shape or consistency, no matter how many times you wash it. "It's especially useful when using it with a weaning and reflux baby!" says Sophie.

How we tested

Used the pillow for several weeks with a seven-month old baby

Put the pillow through its paces, using it for feeding, tummy time and assisted sitting

Along with looking at comfort and support, our parent tester also assessed how easy to clean the pillow was, and its size and firmness

Things you won't find on the box

As you'd expect with a nursing pillow, there aren't a whole lot of hidden bells and whistles and all of the main product information is clearly displayed on the box. That being said, there are a few things we feel are worth highlighting.

Firstly, unlike some nursing pillows that come in one or two colours, we love that the Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow offers four different designs from the adorable modern woodland to the chic Rosa with its delicate shade of baby pink. If you're someone who isn't a fan of neutral tones or plain fabric, we feel you'll love the whimsical designs on offer here.

Secondly, we like that it's crafted from high-quality cotton and is soft and breathable, as this ensures the pillow is gentle on a baby's sensitive skin. At the same time, it doesn't compromise on cushioning, which provides optimal comfort and as we mentioned earlier (but feel it's worth repeating) because it grows with your baby, it's suitable for all stages of their development.

Who's it best for?

The Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow is ideal for any parent looking to create a comfortable and supportive feeding experience for themself and their baby. The Boppy Pillow has an ergonomic shape that provides a snug and secure fit and will allow you to sit upright when feeding without having to bend over or lean forward, both of which can lead to muscle aches and pains.

It's also a great choice if you're looking for a pillow that will grow with your baby. You can use it to help you correctly position yourself in those first few weeks of your baby's life as you get used to breast or bottle feeding and when your baby gets to three months of age it's fantastic for creating an elevated resting spot that aids digestion. Plus, it's brilliant for tummy time and super useful when your baby hits the nine-month mark and you want to help them learn to safely balance and sit on their own.

Need an alternative?

The Chicco Boppy Nursing Pillow is a flexible and versatile pillow at a really affordable price, but we understand it may not be for everyone — especially if you're looking for something with a few more bells and whistles.

And if that's the case, don't worry because the My Breast Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow (£117 at Amazon) has got you covered. It doesn't come cheap, but this award-winning pillow has plenty of features to keep you comfy, including a built-in backrest, storage pocket, and an adjustable strap to help keep your baby in place and take the strain off your shoulders, neck, and back.

