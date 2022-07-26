Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a functional, practical highchair that’s full of useful features and that can be used from birth, you really can’t go wrong with the Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair - it's our pick of one of the best high chairs (opens in new tab) you can buy. The main body is a stylish grey, and you can choose between five possible seat colours.

There are three levels of seat recline depending on your baby’s age and stage, while a toy bar helps keep little ones entertained during mealtimes. It also offers eight adjustable height positions to suit your needs, plus four wheels make it easy to move around your home.

We asked Isobel Coulson, mum to six-month-old Louis, to put the Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair to the test. Isobel loved many aspects of the highchair, saying: 'It’s quite difficult to find a stylish high chair that looks good in a kitchen. This one not only looks great but it's also super-practical and safe.'

Design

Weighs: 10.5kg | Age: Birth to three years old

The Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair has lots of hand extra functionality beyond a standard high chair. In particular, the design features a compact fold, making it handy for parents who are looking for something easy to pop away between meals if space is limited. It also has a huge removable tray with an upper cover, which is perfect for giving your baby lots of food options from an early age.

'One of the best things about this high chair is that the tray is so wide, meaning less food ends up on the floor,' Isobel explains. 'For me, it also means Louis has enough room to play with his toys and eat at the same time - although this got messy pretty quickly!'

There is an extra plastic tray on top of the main tray which is removable, making it easy to clean after a messy dinner. This also means the baby still has a tray to interact with when you're cleaning up.

'The seat comes off easily for cleaning which a lot of high chairs I’ve seen don’t have. And the lower cushion is a wipe-clean leather material which means it doesn’t have to go in the washing machine.'

'The removable tray also means we can slide the chair under the kitchen table and make Louis feel more included at mealtimes rather than having him sit on his own.'

Comfort and features

A particularly distinctive feature of the Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair is that it has a mini reducer with two sides that the child sits on. The summer side improves airflow, while the winter side offers soft padding. There’s also an eco-leather pad that’s easy to clean and comfy for the baby to sit on.

Isobel noted that Louis seemed really comfortable in this highchair, while its straps felt very secure. She also thought that the toy bar was 'a simple but really practical bonus feature' that made dinnertime with a hungry baby easier.

'The padded seat feels very soft and squidgy like a sleeping bag - in fact, he is comfortable enough to not try and wriggle out, which is a first,' Isobel added. 'Saying that, he is still nice and secure thanks to the sturdy harness. And I love that the chair is on wheels so I can take Louis into different rooms with me as I move around the house.'

Unlike a lot of other high chairs, this collapses fully which Isobel descries as 'a godsend' if you live in a smaller home. 'If you don’t have a lot of square footage, it helps that it can be folded away neatly and doesn’t take up too much space.'

Value for money

At £169, the Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair isn’t the cheapest highchair you'll find but Isobel feels it offers good value for money, especially as it can be used from birth.

Isobel loved the multi-functionality of the highchair, saying she felt she got three products for the price of one.

'It can recline from a seating to a lying position so it doubles up as a baby bouncer, and thanks to the hanging mobile you can even use it as a sort of play mat,' she explains.

'Ultimately this makes mealtimes less of a faff because I don’t have to worry about getting Louis out of the high chair as soon as he has finished eating; he can keep himself entertained while I do other chores.'

The seat itself is also adjustable in height, so you can adapt it to your baby's size as they grow.

'Louis loves the toy mobile which keeps him distracted,' adds Isobel. 'It means he has something to play with (other than his food!) when my back is turned.'

