Mamas & Papas Juice Highchair review

Seriously stylish design - with the added option of later converting it into a toddler chair - meets excellent value for money in this sleek and contemporary highchair.

In our round-up of the best highchairs for 2022, we picked out the Mamas and Papas Juice as the best highchair overall, based on feedback from our parent reviewer Kirsty Welsh who put it to the test with her one-year-old Clodagh.

This in-depth review, featuring Kirsty's feedback, will help you decide if the Mamas and Papas Juice is the right highchair for you and your little one.

Before you know it, your baby is suddenly six months old and ready for solid foods, which means it's time to embark on the exciting world of weaning together. Choosing the right highchair is key. If your baby is comfortable and relaxed, mealtimes are more likely to be a positive experience for you both. The right high chair offers the kind of functionality that makes feeding a baby less stressful - things like being easy to clean and practical to move around the kitchen can make all the difference.

The Juice highchair from UK nursery brand Mamas & Papas combines stylish design and adaptability in one sleek and affordable, Scandi-inspired package.

With light wooden legs, a curved grey seating area and a smart removable tray, this highchair looks great and it’s practical too.

It's easy to move, thanks to built-in carry handles, which is useful when you've got extra people at the table or are sweeping up after a meal. It also has a dishwasher-safe tray for easy cleaning and it comes with plastic foot caps to help protect wooden floors from marks and scratches.

Longevity is another selling point of the Juice highchair. As your baby grows, it's easy to convert this into a stylish junior chair.

Despite not expecting to love it, our tester ended up being 'bowled over' by it, praising its stylish look, clever functionality and how easy it is to clean. In fact, she liked it so much that she voted it the best highchair overall.

Credit: (Image credit: Mamas and Papas)

Design

Weighs: 5.4kg | Age: Six months to five years

Designed with Scandi style in mind, this highchair certainly looks the part, with its light wooden legs and dark grey seat and tray. It’s been designed with practicality in mind too, with a removable, dishwasher-safe tray, and plastic foot caps to protect your flooring.

Kirsty was impressed by the design of the highchair, and particularly how easy it is to build. 'I love the fact this chair isn’t bulky and the padding makes it so comfy for my daughter when dining,' she says. 'The fact you can pull everything apart to really deep clean it and even pop the tray in the dishwasher is an added bonus that makes the post-meal cleanup process so much easier.'

The Juice highchair is an absolute breeze to build. 'Usually, I have to resort to YouTube to cross-reference how to build baby products, but I managed just fine with the instructions manual and didn’t have to ask my other half to take over,' explains Kirsty.

The built-in carry handles make this highchair a good choice if you have the kind of kitchen set-up that means you're likely to move the highchair around a lot. Some just aren't built with that kind of portability in mind. This feature is 'a lifesaver' according to Kirsty.

'It's so lightweight and easy to carry that moving from the breakfast island to the dinner table and back again is a doddle,' she says. 'My previous highchair was difficult to move and doing so scratched the wooden kitchen floor but this one has plastic foot caps to prevent that - an added bonus.'

Most importantly, Kirsty felt that Clodagh loved her new highchair: 'My daughter seemed to really enjoy sitting in it during meal times.'

Comfort and features

One of the Juice highchair's strongest standout features is the way it grows with a child - an impressive selling point in a world of baby products that only last a few months.

'I love the fact you can turn this into a toddler chair once your baby outgrows the highchair, preventing waste and sparing you from investing in another toddler seat - you simply remove the crotch and adjust the legs,' says Kirsty. 'The leg rest is a nice extra for when my daughter grows too, as she'll be extra comfortable when she's eating.'

It's also incredibly easy and quick to clean, which can't be said of all highchairs. 'That's a real plus for busy parents,' Kirsty adds.

'Another thing I adore is the fact the tray is dishwasher safe, which is what I do in the evenings now to ensure it's really clean at the end of each day. It's better than using lots of wipes to clean up and I feel this is more hygienic too.'

Value for money

At the cheaper end of the price spectrum compared to other similar models, the Juice is a fabulously affordable highchair.

Having put it to the test, Kirsty feels it offers excellent value for money. 'You pay for quality which this highchair certainly has, with all the added extras in the design. Plus, it grows with your child, unlike other designs, so it offers long-term value too.'

Overall, Kirsty would recommend this highchair to anyone with a love of stylish, sustainable design because of its contemporary look and the way it grows with your child. If portability matters to you too and you want a high chair that you can easily move around your home, this is an excellent choice because it's so easy to lift without marking the floor, thanks to the built-in handles and foot caps.

