Best baby food makers and blenders 2022 - tested by parents

Weaning and feeding can be an intimidating journey to begin, especially if you’ve just gotten the hang of breastfeeding, bottling breastmilk, making formula, or all three!

Baby food makers and blenders aim to take away some of that anxiety and simplify the process. The hope is that they'll help you produce a meal that will be safe, nutritious, tasty, and perhaps even more affordable than shop-bought jars and pouches.

For this guide to the best baby food makers you can buy, I tested eight different gadgets from a miniature budget blender suitable for travel to an all-singing-and-dancing device that needs ample kitchen surface space.

Babymoov’s Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker came out as the best baby food maker overall, which justifies its larger footprint with an impressive five functions - five! Rendering additional cooking and even sterilising equipment obsolete, it does everything it promises efficiently and effectively, and in style; I love the navy blue and copper colourway.

Along the way, I also considered makers that focus solely on blending and steaming effectively as well as a couple of non-baby branded options from Ninja and KitchenAid for those looking for longevity beyond the childhood years.

Of course, what one parent thinks is the best baby food maker of all time won't necessarily appeal to another parent but there is something here to suit all budgets and lifestyle needs.

1. Best baby food maker overall: Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker A mammoth 5-in-1 food maker with a unique look and extra-large cooking capacity Specifications Weighs: 2.98kg Suitable from: 6 months + Reasons to buy + Lovely to look at + Steams, blends, sterilises, reheats and defrosts + Extra-large capacity jug and bowls Reasons to avoid - An initially intimidating control panel - Large footprint - On the noisier side Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

If you’re after a food maker for your whole family that will cover all bases and stand the test of time, you can’t go far wrong with the Nutribaby(+) XL, from Babymoov.

On the left-hand side you can steam produce across three tiers, or just remove the plastic yet sturdy dividers to make one large jug. On this side, you can also sterilise baby bottles, dummies and suitable teethers and toys, and also defrost or reheat food. To the right, and at the same time as you’re using the steaming side, you can blend using a 600ml capacity jug (the max capacity for blending, though the jug can actually hold 700mls if you pop it in the fridge as storage). The control panel sits front and centre and looks great, but as the various buttons lack captions you’ll need to find a bit of time getting to grips with what each means and does. Once you’ve tackled this, however, you’re left with a machine capable of fulfilling every possible food making need.

The design is lovely, in a navy blue and copper colourway with a slight sheen to some parts. However, this isn’t at the expense of the more practical elements; the jug is printed with measurements, a light indicates the need to descale, and the hole for the steam to escape is outlined in red to remind you to turn it away from your face.

All the pieces are strong and sturdy and both its variety of functions and design reassure me that it is a wise investment for those looking for making food from babyhood right through to adulthood.

2. Best premium baby food maker: Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor A sleek food processor with 3 generous jugs, a powerful motor and very sharp blades Specifications Weighs: 4.3kg Suitable from: 6 months + Reasons to buy + Intuitive design + Sturdy parts + Thorough blending Reasons to avoid - No steam function Today's Best Deals VIEW AT NINJA (opens in new tab)

A bold name, there is a lot to be expected from a brand called Ninja. Upon unboxing I was hoping for a polished design, extra-sharp blades, and nothing unwieldy to deal with, and was really happy with what I found.

Along with a well-design base unit, complete with user-friendly, annotated buttons and a digital display, you have the choice of three attachments. There is one large food processor bowl, with a very generous 8litre capacity, along with two jugs- one is 2.1litres and the other is 700mls. It’s the perfect collection for baby and child food prep and creation while also allowing you to make adult-suitable meals both today and in the future.

Thanks to sturdy blades and a 1200W motor, it does the jobs it promises- blending, chopping, slicing and kneading- effectively and without a fuss. There is no need to run the setting several times over to get the consistency you’re after, too, which is a huge time and hassle saver. It’s also a comfortable size- not too small to render itself useless for all but the tiniest meal size, but not too large to look an eyesore.

This is aided by a neat black and deep grey colourway, and excellent usability. There is no wrestling with tricky to seal lids (they come with grips, which makes life easier!), or pressing a dozen buttons until something happens In fact, it’s all so logical you could probably figure out how to use it without even opening the manual.

3. Best budget baby food maker: Vital Baby Nourish Prep & Wean Credit: VitalBaby[/caption] A sleek, compact steamer/blender with additional sterilising capabilities Specifications Weighs: 2.5kg Suitable from: 6 months + Reasons to buy + Modern look + Easy to use + Descale setting Reasons to avoid - Blades must be left in for steaming - Small icons that aren't especially easy to read Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

With two-tier steaming, efficient blending, a sterilising function and even a pre-set programme to descale, the Nourish Prep & Wean from Vitalbaby covers all of your baby food making needs.

Although it can hold 900mls capacity, it doesn’t compromise on style- it isn’t clunky or sprawling, and it looks lovely. A rectangular shape, its dark grey colour is complemented by a vibrant blue water tank and matching digital display, which even flips out for easier reading. The icons on the front of the machine are just for decoration, but similar markings along the top light up to indicate which setting is in use.

Steaming is achieved by attaching an additional smaller jug to the top of the blending jug. Once complete, the smaller attachment is removed, the easy to handle blending lid popped on, and then blending can begin. The water tank is located securely at the back, while neither the machine nor its parts feel delicate or easily breakable. As for sterlising, this can be achieved in just 8 minutes, making it a great alternative to a microwave steamer or separate machine.

There are only a couple of downsides to be found- a rather loud beep to indicate readiness, and the fact the blending blades need to remain in the machine even if only steaming. However, both can be forgiven as small hiccups.

4. BabyBrezza Deluxe One Step A compact, modern blender/steamer with additional storage pouches Specifications Weighs: 1.8kg Suitable from: 6 months+ Reasons to buy + Compact design + Automatic blend after steaming setting + Storage pouches included Reasons to avoid - Somewhat delicate parts - No bowl measurements - No sterilise, reheat or defrost settings Today's Best Deals VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS (opens in new tab)

The BabyBrezza would make a subtle, compact addition to any kitchen surface, even those a little short on space! With a ‘one step’ function, it can handle automatically blending food after steaming with just one step from the user, namely turning the blades upside down. It can also just steam, or just blend and can hold a generous 800g in total.

The base is well laid out, with easy to press buttons in a logical order and a digital display to keep an eye on the machines progress. The black, white and orange colourway offers a mature pop of colour without making the maker look like a child’s toy.

I liked that the lightweight water compartment was removable, but thought it a shame there were no measurements printed on the side of the bowl. However, I did appreciate that because everything happens in that one bowl so I don’t have a huge pile of washing up to deal with once I’m done. Even better is that both the bowl and the blades are dishwasher safe, so tidying up really can be done efficiently.

The bowl and water compartment do both need handling with care, however; the way that the latter attaches to the machine is somewhat on the delicate side.

The food maker does what it promises, and does it well, though it is within the upper price bracket for a machine that can’t defrost, reheat or sterilise. However, if you don’t need these three additional functions, and don’t want to give up the extra surface space they need, this could be the baby food maker for you.

5. Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Baby Food Maker A mid-range blender/steamer for those looking to cook small batches Specifications Weighs: 2.15kg Suitable from : 6 months + Reasons to buy + Needs minimal surface space + Easy locking function + Memory function Reasons to avoid - Very small capacity - Tiny steaming jug Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

At first glance, the Tommee Tippee Quick Cook Baby Food Maker looks like a smart piece of kit; it reminded me of a drip-coffee machine you’d expect to see in a classic American diner. And, unlike many of its competitors, it’s also available in a choice of two colours to best suit your kitchen decor; matte black or matte white.

It’s a step up from Tommee Tippee's entry-level mini blender, in terms of price, size and capacity. However, it’s in this latter category that the food maker falls short. The main unit, which includes the water tank, is so large that the jug capacity for blending and steaming is very much on the small size. As such, it isn’t a machine up for the task of batch-cooking, or even cooking more than a couple of portions at once.

On the plus side, it does steam as well as blend, and does so inside one jug, reducing the amount of washing up you’ll need to do afterwards. The steaming jug, however, is very small, so this should be kept in mind.

It also has features that take away some of the common niggles of food preparation; there’s a memory function that saves time programming every day, and it beeps to tell you when your mixture is ready.

It’s not a bargain, but nor is it extortionate. As such it would suit someone looking for something smart and subtle, that has two different functions, to cook fresh mixtures and meals a-new every day or two.

6. Philips Avent 4-In-1 Healthy Baby Food Maker A tall and sturdy food maker with same-jar functionality Specifications Weighs: 2.47kg Suitable from: 6 months+ Reasons to buy + Space saving + All functions done in same jar + Sturdy Reasons to avoid - Old-fashioned appearance - Defrosting function unsuitable - Must hold down the button to blend Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

The Philips Avent’s 4-in-1 name refers to its ability to steam, blend, defrost and reheat. It’s a pretty comprehensive offering, and the machine itself is sturdy, with non-slip pads on the bottom and a straightforward method of switching between steam and blend. To do so, you simply detach the jug, flip it upside down and reattach it to the base again. This readies it for blending, which is done by holding down the central button for up to 30 seconds at a time.

The jug, which handles all four functions, is dishwasher safe but there are no measurements on the side, which is a shame. The blending and steaming functions work fine, however, the defrost method is especially tricky. To do this, you must fit your frozen mixture into a small, rigid disk, something that I couldn’t manage with anything I wanted to defrost.

As for reheating, this has to be done in the machine itself; you cannot place a jar of food inside the jug, for example.

The old-fashioned design also has to be mentioned- with white plastic and a green-tinged grey jug, it looks cheap and outdated. This is especially true when you consider some of the more modern models available in the same price bracket.

A short Healthy Weaning guide, and a white plastic spatula, are both included in the box, but a digital display and the ability to leave the machine to blend were missed. All in all, a design refresh and a few small additional features are needed to bring this machine in line with its many competitors.

7. KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor A vibrantly designed food processor with various blending and mixing capabilities Specifications Weighs: 4.49kg Suitable from: 6 months + Reasons to buy + Gorgeous colour selection + Wide variety of blades and functions + User-friendly flip buttons Reasons to avoid - Slight squealing when in use - No steaming function Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

From something of a household name, this KitchenAid food processor holds its own alongside baby food processors that focus on blending. It comes in various colours, including the rich cranberry red that I tested, and has simple but satisfying flip buttons on the front of the sturdy base for low and high speeds, plus pulsing.

To switch between functions you switch out the various blades that are included. There are five, and between them, they can blend, slice, grate, knead and even crush ice. While it wasn’t the quietest food maker I tested, it was far from the loudest, and there was no low rumble to be heard (though there was something of a squealing sound instead).

It’s a sturdy piece of kit at just shy of 4.5kgs, with a steady base, buttons that illuminate when in use, durable blades and crucially a jug that wouldn't break easily if dropped. Handy extras include a lid to store the jug in the fridge, and you can fit all the blades and attachments inside the jug to make storage easier (and cleaner).

Despite its weight, it is narrow and tall and would be an asset to any kitchen worktop as opposed to an eyesore. There are measurements on the side of the generous jug, which as suggested by the name has a 2.1litre capacity. As such, it is especially well-suited to larger portions, batch-cooking and multi-children homes. It’s an excellent choice for parents looking for a blender that can be used regularly outside of- and after- the weaning journey.

8. Tommee Tippee Mini Baby Food Blender An affordable, mini blender suitable for small portions and travel Specifications Weighs: 0.9kg Suitable from : 6 months+ Reasons to buy + Affordable + Needs a tiny amount of surface space + Ideal for small portions Reasons to avoid - 50g capacity - Delicate plastic lid - Only 2 speed settings Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

With a simple white, black and grey colourway and miniature size, Tommee Tippees tiny blender will suit mums and dads looking to try their hand at homemade mixtures and purees.

It’s easy to use, given that there are just three settings and a manual knob. There is no digital display, meaning I wasn’t able to figure out exactly how long I was blending for, and it takes some effort to get absolutely smooth textures. Of course, this is dependent on what you’re blending, so thorough steaming of your produce beforehand (using a steamer or microwave steamer) is advisable if lumps worry you. However, it does the job for lumpier and chunkier textures, the latter of which can be achieved by a pulse-only setting.

With a 50g capacity jug (and a variety of measurements handily printed on the side), you can make at least a couple of portions for a baby. Given its extra-small size, it lends itself well for travel purposes, whether that’s a holiday abroad or popping to see family for the day. It doesn’t steam items, just blends, though this is to be expected for a below £25 price tag.

If you’re looking for straightforward blending in small batches, using a piece of kit that takes up almost no surface space at all and comes at an affordable cost, this could be the one for you. However, its all-plastic outer shell and jug must be handled with care, as it is not designed sturdily enough to take many drops and bashes.

Best baby food maker - how to choose the right one

Through testing these eight blenders over two months, under the watchful gaze of my baby daughter as she grew from six to eight months, I kept three key requirements in mind:

Ease of use - Parenthood is challenging enough without battling with overly complex manuals, fiddly parts and expensive products that don’t do what they promise on the box. Add a hungry baby into the mix and any of those things are only going to raise stress levels. So I considered just how straightforward each machine made whipping up food, be that a silky smooth puree or a batch of perfectly steamed veg to last a week.

Price - Having children is expensive, and it's tempting to stock up on pouches and jars as you go, rather than venturing into the DIY space and investing your money all at once. So how much could each machine handle, both in terms of capacity and functions and how much longevity did they offer? For this reason, I also tested a couple of machines that aren’t branded as baby food makers, but offer the same functionality. With the Ninja, for example, you can blend large portions of puree at 6 months, and then when you send them off to school aged 4, you can blend yourself a large, icy margarita to celebrate.

Appearance - Don’t dismiss design; your chosen food maker will likely sit out on the side for months, if not years to come. Anything particularly unattractive or bulky is just going to look like clutter. And no parent needs more of that.

What blender is best for making baby food?

I was blown away by the Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker from BabyMoov, and not just when I realised how big it was! About the length of a large ruler, it’s a mammoth machine that justifies its size by offering steaming, blending, sterilising, defrosting and reheating functions. Though it isn’t the quietest machine on the market, it does everything it promises effectively and efficiently.

Best baby food makers - how we tested these products

Our product review testing process (opens in new tab) is fair, consistent and robust.

Our Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) approved a shortlist of baby food makers based on her product knowledge and industry research. She looked at the latest offering from the market-leading brands - and as a mum of three and a parenting journalist for 15 years, what she doesn't know about baby products isn't worth knowing.

We selected the final product line-up on the basis that each item is suitable for making home-made baby food. We also selected products from a broad range of price points so there's something here to suit every budget.

Next, we called in each of the products on our shortlist and tested each product rigorously, using them to make a variety of different types of baby food.

After this, we gave each product a rating out of five for overall performance. We considered key factors including design appeal, functionality, practicality and price.