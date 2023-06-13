Comotomo review
Squeezable, squashable baby bottles in bright colorways
Easy to clean and fill with an eye-catching design, this celebrity-favourite is our pick of the best silicone baby bottle
-
+
High-quality silicone
-
+
Attractive design
-
+
Leakproof
-
-
Expensive
-
-
Hard to open
-
-
Tips over easily
Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
Tehreem Kazmi, mom to 13-month-old Ali-Abbas. put the Comotomo baby bottle to the test for us.
This eye-catching bottle has become a bit of a cult favorite online and with good reason. With its ultra-wide neck opening, this is one of the best baby bottles to buy if you're looking for something that's incredibly easy to fill and clean (you can even use a regular sponge – no need for a special bottle brush). The high-quality silicone is a healthier, more environmentally friendly material than plastic, and comes with the added bonus of being wonderfully squeezable. This allows the caregiver to give the bottle a light squeeze and mimic a breastfeeding letdown.
All of that, plus the Comotomo is a lot more attractive than a regular bottle. ‘My first thought the bottle was funky and different,’ says our tester Tehreem Kazmi, mom to 13-month-old Ali-Abbas. ‘It’s a really sturdy, innovative design.’
Design
The Comotomo is designed to look and feel more like a breast than regular bottles. From its rounded shape, squishy texture, and skin-like feel, it’s earned the reputation as being a great bottle for babies switching back and forth between boob and bottle.
‘The flow of this bottle was really good,’ says Tehreem. ‘The nipple shape was definitely much more similar to a human than regular bottles, and I think that’s what my son liked so much.’
Comfort and features
Comotomo’s soft exterior features food grade silicone with a skin-like feel that our tester loved – initially. ‘But then I realized that hair, dirt, and thread gets stuck more on this bottle because of the material. This was pretty offputting, if I’m honest.’
One popular perk of the Comotomo is that it's virtually leakproof, meaning you don’t need to worry about spills in your diaper bag or beside the nursing chair. But this comes with a downside: many online users complain that it can be really tough to open too.
Once your little one is ready to transition to a sippy cup, Comotomo sells a sippy spout, straw and handle set that can easily convert your existing bottle into a toddler-friendly cup.
Value for money
Comotomo is the priciest bottle we tested. The cheapest price we found was $19.98 for a two-pack, with replacement nipples coming in at $13.99 for two. It comes as no surprise, then, that these premium bottles are favored by celebrities from the Kardashians to Gal Gadot.
‘For me, these bottles are too expensive,’ says Tehreem. ‘A gift set of four bottles and spare nipples costs $60, which is really pricey. It needs to be cost-effective because realistically I like to change to new bottles every few months, and it’s not feasible with that price tag.’
Rosie Hopegood is a journalist, editor, and writer with many years of experience writing about lifestyle, including parenting, for a broad range of magazines and newspapers. Now based in Brooklyn, New York, Rosie has written for Daily Telegraph, Al Jazeera, The Observer, The Guardian, The Independent, Vice, Telegraph Magazine, Fabulous Magazine, Stella Magazine, Notebook Magazine, Saga Magazine, Reader’s Digest, Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, S Magazine, and Stella Magazine. She spent five years on staff at the Mirror, where she was Deputy Features Editor on the magazines team.
