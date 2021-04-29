We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We asked new mum Carly Hobbs to put the Cybex Yema baby carrier to the test with her three-month-old baby, Dex. Read our in-depth review to find out if it’s the best baby carrier for you.

The right baby carrier can quickly become indispensable when you have a new arrival. Most babies love being carried close, so a baby carrier is a great way to bond with your baby. And if your baby suffers from colic or reflux, a baby carrier is a handy way to offer comfort whilst leaving your hands free.

A baby carrier is also practical alternative to a pushchair. This can be useful if you have a toddler or older child as well as a baby, as it leaves your hands free to push your toddler’s buggy or hold your little one’s hand whilst carrying your baby. From muddy walks to nipping round the supermarket, a baby carrier gives you the freedom to take your baby places that might be tricker with a pushchair. And at home, a baby carrier leaves your hands free to make lunch or send a text, whilst keeping your baby close.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 0.7kg | Age: Birth – approx. 2 years (3.5 – 15 kg)

The Cybex Yema carrier is a cross between a wrap and a traditional carrier. It ‘grows’ with your child, thanks to the fact that the seat panel and headrest are adjustable. Suitable from birth to two years (approx. 3.5 kg – 15 kg), it offers three carrying positions: front parent facing position, hip carry position, and back carry position.

“I hadn’t heard of Cybex before – although I now know they also do prams, buggies and car seats – so this was a completely unbiased unboxing and testing experience for me,” says our reviewer, Carly. “I tested the plain navy one, which is a good alternative to all the black/cream/grey carriers I’ve seen. More fashionable designs are available but the navy blue colour is so practical – much better at hiding marks from the soggy weather and Dex’s mishaps. And I like that it goes with all my outfits… well, legging and hoodie combos.” Baby carriers can be bulky, but the sleek design of this one impressed our tester. “There’s no bulk to this, unlike similar carriers,” she says. “This means I was able to pull my ‘big coat’ around me to keep me and Dex extra warm while we walked the dog – something I haven’t been able to do with bulkier carriers.” The Yema comes with its own storage bag – another feature that stood out to our tester. “I ended up shoving all the other carriers I tested in a carrier bag, whereas this little pouch helped keep the carrier clean,” says Carly. “The bag is so handy for storing the carrier neatly at home or in the car, and also makes it easy to put the carrier to one side when I’m out and about with Dex.”

Comfort and features

The Cybex Yema is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable – a real bonus. The waist belt has a security loop and is soft and well-padded for your comfort. The shoulder straps are well-padded too, and designed so you can choose whether to cross them over or wear them parallel. It also has a head and neck support for babies of every size. The seat panel and headrest are fully adjustable. This means you can adjust the carrier for a comfortable fit as your baby grows. It also ensures your baby is ergonomically positioned – something that stood out to our tester. “I love that it’s adjustable around the baby’s legs and bottom so their knees and hips are in the right position,” she says. “This makes it feel really bespoke, rather than the one-size-fits-all design of other carriers.” Despite not being a fan of wrap-style carriers, Carly found this both secure and comfortable. “It fastens like a wrap-style carrier but has hidden support,” she explains. In other wrap carriers, I’ve always felt I couldn’t let go of Dex but this feels super secure. It meant I could walk the dog and chase after my toddler whilst wearing it, without Dex jiggling around too much.” Some carriers take lots of practice to put on and adjust, but not this one. “It’s easy to slip into – it only took me a few goes in front of the mirror,” says Carly. “Dex was well supported and didn’t make much fuss, and I love how close he feels to me.” VIEW NOW – ONLINE4BABY | £149.95

Value for money

The Cybex Yema isn’t a cheap baby carrier but despite the price tag, it’s good value. Of all the carriers she tested, this is the one Carly has chosen to continue using with her baby. “It’s one of the most expensive baby carriers I tested, but you can tell from the quality that it’s a premium product,” she says. “I’ve been using it for a few weeks and I can already tell that it’s going to be really durable. It’s worth the money, given how stylish it looks and how secure it feels. Plus the fact that it’s so comfy and not at all bulky.” Dex is currently too young to carry in the hip position. However, Carly feels this is a feature which adds extra value. “Dex likes being in the carrier a lot at home, so I’m looking forward to using it on my hip once he’s old enough.” Overall, this is a remarkable baby carrier because marries design with functionality so well. Lots of baby carriers are either really stylish to wear or highly practical to use – but rarely both. The Yema ticks both boxes, earning it a five-star review from our tester.