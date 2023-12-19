William Morris meets maternity chic with the La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow from DockATot

We put the La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow from DockATot to the test to see if it's as practical and functional as it is striking and stylish.

We didn't have to say the words 'would you like to review a William Morris nursing pillow' twice to our Editor, Anna Bailey, when she went off on maternity leave earlier this year. A fan of stylish design and a resident of Walthamstow (birthplace of Morris), she jumped at the chance to put such a classy item of baby gear to the test.

The La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow from DockATot is no ordinary nursing pillow. Available in a wide variety of designs from vintage-inspired designs to modern geometric prints, this pillow is designed to be supportive for mums, with a curved design that fits around the body while taking the strain off your arms, neck, and shoulders during feeding time with your baby

If you're looking for the best nursing or maternity pillow to buy and like the idea of something timeless that you won't want to part with when your baby stops nursing, this is a serious contender.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Anna Bailey Goodto parent tester For this review GoodtoKnow's Editor, Anna Bailey, set out to put the DockATot La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow to the test with her newborn baby daughter, Freddie. Anna loved the William Morris print and found the pillow remarkably helpful post-partum. "It's compact, supportive and versatile," she told us.

Anna was already a big fan of William Morris before she tested out the La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow from DockATot.

"I live in Walthamstow, the birthplace of William Morris, so I have many of his designs in my home - and this fits in perfectly," she said. "The Strawberry Thief print is a classic floral design and one of his most popular."

As well as the fabulous print, this pillow has a curved shape that tucks neatly around whoever is holding the baby. Whether you're using it as support for breastfeeding or as a helping hand when giving your baby a bottle, the pillow is a lifesaver.

And while there's no denying that it's a pricey buy, there's value for money hidden in the fact that it can be used around the house as a classic pillow or cushion, long after your baby's finished nursing or bottle feeding.

Price and availability

DockATot nursing pillows are currently on offer at John Lewis for just £56. They usually retail at £80 and the William Morris designs are always popular options that tend to sell out quickly.

So, is the La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow from DockATot worth its price tag? Absolutely, according to our tester. "Although it is a premium product, I’d consider it really good value for money due to its lasting appeal," said Anna.

While breastfeeding her newborn, Anna loved how good the pillow looked. But she can't see herself parting with it any time soon and not even when Freddie no longer needs to be nursed.

"It just looks so good on the sofa," she added. "It’s great quality and perfectly functional but the design and fabric give it an additional luxurious feel."

Design and features

Dimensions: 57 x 34 x 17cm | Age: Birth - six months

The DockATot La Maman Wedge Nursing Pillow has been designed in collaboration with Morris & Co. It has a stunning William Morris print and a luxurious velvety fabric.

Anna loved the vintage feel of this piece and how it fitted in seamlessly with her home decor. "This pillow would probably look best in a more traditional home, or one with an eclectic or bohemian decor," she said. "It’s so great to see a nursing pillow (or any baby product) with a more grown-up and unique design - so many pregnancy or nursing pillows seem to be covered in babyish animals, polka dots, stripes, and stars, which all feel a bit clichéd."

"It doesn’t look out of place on the sofa at all. I’ve offered the nursing pillow to guests when they’ve held Freddie and they’ve said, ‘Oh, I didn’t realise that’s what it was for - I just thought it was a cushion.’"

As well as its grown-up good looks, Anna thought the design was well-thought-out. "I love how compact it is, unlike a lot of the nursing pillows that can take up so much space," she said. "It also had a handy fabric loop, which is sewn so well into the pillow it’s almost invisible. This has been really helpful for carrying it around."

How we tested

Tested the nursing pillow during breastfeeding and bottle-feeding for several weeks.

Noted how supportive the pillow was for both baby and parent.

Rated how easy the pillow was to clean.

Things you won't find on the box

There's much more to the DockATot La Maman Wedge nursing pillow than just a pretty design. "This nursing pillow curves around my body perfectly when I’m holding Freddie; she feels very comfortable and secure while feeding," said Anna. "But the pillow has also been really helpful for protecting my C-section scar - I reposition it after nursing around my tummy, and this stops Freddie kicking this sensitive area when I’m burping her or when she’s wriggling around."

Inevitably with newborns, you'll likely need to clean this pillow at some point, and Anna highlighted this as another reason to buy this nursing pillow over others. "It seems to spot clean really well - Freddie threw up all over it (and herself, and me...) recently - but it wiped away easily with no problems."

Who's it best for

Since the DockATot La Maman Wedge nursing pillow is very aesthetically pleasing, it's no surprise that Anna thinks it would suit "someone who is style-conscious, loves home decor and quality designs". But she'd also recommend it to her friends as "they all love William Morris".

Anna thinks this design would work particularly well in a home with a traditional decor. "They perfect buyer for this is also someone happy to spend more on a premium product with lasting appeal - and keen to avoid the childish nursery designs you often see on baby products."

Need an alternative?

While Anna found the DockATot nursing pillow helped her tummy scar, we named the Lansinoh Nursing Pillow the best to use after a C-section. Alternatively, the Widgey Feeding Pillow is a great budget buy.

