We tested the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow and love it for this reason

If you're looking for a pillow that offers excellent value for money and will serve you well during both pregnancy and while you're nursing, the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow is a little powerhouse that's well worth considering.

One of our personal top picks in our guide to the best nursing pillows, the UK-midwife recommended Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow has a unique and patented design that moulds around your bump to create a snuggly and cozy cocoon that will ensure you sleep comfortably. Plus, once baby arrives, this dual-function pillow offers excellent support while nursing.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Jamie Karr Goodto parent tester For this review, GoodtoKnow asked one of our parent testers to try out the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow while she was six months pregnant. Jamie loved how light the pillow was and although she felt it didn't 100% meet her needs, it came super close! "It's light, supportive and means you won't need multiple pillows in bed, but it's slightly too thin and squishy for putting between my knees," Jamie told GoodtoKnow.

With a dreamy jersey cover that's a delight to snuggle up into, this pillow is guaranteed to become your new best friend. And while it's not quite perfect (what pregnancy and nursing pillow is?), it has so many great features to promote night-time comfort.

Price and availability

"It's not the cheapest pillow on the market but I feel that if you were to use it for feeding then it's well worth the price as a multitasker," says Jamie. And she's right. Yes, you can certainly pick up a cheaper pillow than the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow, however, when you start to take into account its dual-function, this little gem suddenly becomes very appealing indeed.

If you're like most parents, baby and kiddie clutter is likely something you're going to want to try to cut down on (or avoid altogether) and this pillow will definitely help you do that. Supporting your back and knees as your pregnancy progresses and sleep becomes more difficult, you'll also find it really helps to take the pressure off your neck, shoulders and back when you're breast or bottle feeding.

Design and features

Dimensions: H15 x W45 x D44cm| Material: 100% jersey cotton outer, 100% polyester inner

Whether you're after that all-important restorative night time sleep or you're looking for some extra support during the day, the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow has got you covered on the comfort front — both before and after the birth of your baby.

Specifically shaped to encourage left lateral sleeping (the optimal foetal position), this pillow will support the health of both you and your baby. But that's not the only thing the team at Dreamgenii have considered when creating this pillow.

We love the lightweight design, which makes carrying this pillow around the house or transporting it from A to B that much easier — after all, if you have a baby on board or you're carrying a little one about, the last thing you want is to be trying to cart a heavy pillow around the house as well.

Our tester Jamie specifically commented on the lightness and how much she loved it, while also highlighting the impressive back support. "It didn't feel like I had to wrestle it if I wanted to shift slightly in the night and the dipped centre panel prompted me to stay on my side as I slept prevented me rolling back," she explains.

And while we're on the subject of support, we find it really helpful to think of this pillow as being made up of three parts. There's the part of the pillow that sits behind your back and cradles the curve of your spine, the well at the front that moulds around your bump, and the long tube that goes between your legs.

Theoretically, this should offer equal support to all parts of your body, however Jamie did note that for her personally, her back felt more supported than her front. "While it was light and I loved the cocoon shape and soft, jersey - I need something that offers more support on the front of my body and between my knees."

It's worth pointing out that everyone carries differently during pregnancy, so if you find that you're like Jamie and need a lot more support at the front, you'll find an excellent option for that at the end of this review.

Finally, you'll be relieved to learn that the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow has a 100% machine washable jersey cotton fabric cover — a real lifesaver if you're going to be using this pillow for those unavoidably messy feeding sessions!

How we tested

Used the pillow during the sixth month of pregnancy

Put the pillow to good use each night while sleeping

Along with looking at the level of support the pillow offered, our tester also reviewed things like lightness, firmness, and how helpful it was in preventing backrolling

Things you won't find on the box

While there's not a lot of additional information to provide about the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow (there are only so many features a pillow can have!), it's worth noting that alongside the standard white version, the pillow also comes in two other colour options — grey marl and beige marl — so if you're a fan of neutral and soothing tones, this pillow definitely ticks the box.

Also, we absolutely love that you can buy additional covers that have been specifically made for this pillow, something that so many other pregnancy and feeding pillows on the market don't offer. Spare covers are available in a range of different colours and patterns, which not only allows you to personalise your pillow, but it means you always have a fresh cover on hand if the other one gets dirty.

Who's it best for?

If you're after a multi-purpose pillow that will serve you well during pregnancy and postpartum, the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow is a great choice. Getting comfortable in bed can be really challenging during pregnancy, especially as you move in to the second and third trimesters, so having a supportive pillow that moulds to your bump can help you get that all-important restorative shut-eye.

Then, when the baby arrives and it comes time to nurse, this 2-in-1 pillow can give you the feeding support you need and take the pressure off your back, neck and shoulders.

Our tester's only note of caution would be that this pillow may not be suitable for those that prefer a thicker and heavier layer of support. "The only thing I didn't like was that it was on the thinner side and I am used to using a very thick U-shaped maternity pillow. I felt as if it wasn't offering my back the same alignment as other, thicker pillows," Jamie explains.

However, that one issue aside, Jamie felt that this pillow was a fantastic multi-tasker and would suit anyone after something soft and cozy to snuggle up to.

Need an alternative?

As we've mentioned above, there's so much to love about the Dreamgenii Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow — we mean really, who doesn't want to feel they're snoozing the night away in a soft and snuggly cocoon?! But we understand that the thinness may be an issue for those of you in need of some extra support, which is why we we've found an outstanding alternative we know you'll love.

While it's not cheap, the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow has been designed by three female Norwegian chiropractors and is filled with tiny beads that work overtime to snuggle your bump and create a cooling affect at the same time — which is great if you're a hot sleeper or carrying during the summer months. Thick and snuggly, the bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow is available from Mamas & Papas for £137.70.

Continue reading

