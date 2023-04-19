HALO Ideal Temp Swaddle review
We asked new mom Joyce Ren and baby Noah to test out the HALO Ideal Temp Swaddle
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
'Temperature regulating fabric takes some of the worry out of the newborn days.'
-
+
Temperature regulating
-
+
Versatile wearing options
-
+
Easy diaper changes
-
-
Loud Velcro
-
-
Fiddly zipper
-
-
Limited color options
Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
Size: newborn or 3-6 months | Fabric: polyester-rayon blend with ‘Intellithread’ technology
One of the scariest parts of new parenthood can be navigating safe sleep guidelines. Studies (opens in new tab) have shown that overheating increases the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), so keeping your baby at a comfortable temperature is vital.
The HALO Ideal Temp Swaddle is made from a temperature-regulating smart textile that promises to reduce the risk of overheating. The premise is impressive but simple: when the baby gets too warm, the fabric absorbs and stores excess heat. Later, when the baby cools down, the fabric releases the stored heat. Reducing temperature spikes in this way means you can feel reassured and your little one should sleep better.
Our reviewer Joyce thinks the temperature-regulating fabric is a great feature. ‘In the early days after bringing Noah home, we were really careful about the temperature – we had thermometers in every room of the house,’ she says. ‘So this kind of swaddle makes sense a lot of sense with a newborn.’
- VIEW AT HALO (US (opens in new tab))
- VIEW HALO (UK)
Design
Here’s a swaddle featuring exceptionally strong velcro panels – perfect for little escape artists who love to find a way to wiggle their arms free. In fact, many moms online credit the HALO with being the only swaddle capable of keeping a mini-Houdini’s arms in place.
Although Joyce appreciated the velcro’s sturdiness, she felt it was almost too strong. ‘Because the swaddle velcros together on the outside, it takes BOTH of my arms to un-velcro it in order to lay the baby in, which can be tough because sometimes I'm holding the baby while getting the swaddle ready,’ she says.
Comfort and features
If you find yourself changing diapers in the middle of the night, this swaddle is a great option. The inverted zipper and roomy leg sack mean you can change the diaper without fully unswaddling your baby.
Another perk of this swaddle is its adaptability. ‘I really like that the design means it's versatile enough that we can have one arm out for now but both arms out of the swaddle eventually,’ says Joyce. ‘It means the swaddle can grow with the baby.’
Newborn hips need extra special treatment and plenty of room to move. Reassuringly, the HALO Ideal Temp Swaddle is approved by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.
- VIEW AT HALO (US (opens in new tab))
- VIEW HALO (UK) (opens in new tab)
Value for money
At $29.99, the HALO Ideal Temp is a mid-range swaddle. Doubling up as a transitional swaddle makes it better value for money, although the sizes (newborn and 3-6 months) mean that the length of wear will be limited.
With Velcro that our reviewer found almost too strong, this swaddle should certainly stand the test of time. Swaddles featuring flimsier Velcro panels don’t always survive the regular washes that baby sleepwear necessitates.
HALO makes similarly designed swaddles that retail for around $5 less. But we were impressed by this swaddle’s high-tech fabric and think it's worth paying a few dollars more for.
Rosie Hopegood is a former professional chef turned journalist with a passion for veggie food. She spent several years working as a chef aboard superyachts, catering for the culinary demands of the very rich and sometimes famous. She also worked as a private chef in the Swiss Alps, the Scottish Highlands, and the Balearic Islands. Later, she spent five years looking after the food pages at Reach Plc’s magazines. Rosie lives in New York and writes for Al Jazeera, Sunday Telegraph, and The Guardian.
-
Mom shares scary warning over personalizing children's clothes and bags that you might not have thought about
A mom has gone viral with a frightening warning over personalizing children's clothes
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The "groundbreaking" TikTok hack that will make more room in your air fryer
A TikTok user has shared an air fryer tray hack that he says will "change your life" - here's how to try it for yourself.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't going to be around for the full run through for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published