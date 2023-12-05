We tested the iCandy Peach 7 and it made heading out with a toddler and a newborn a lot more stylish and a lot less scary

The iCandy Peach 7 pram is a hit with celebrity mums but how does it fare in real life? We asked a mum of two to put it to the test and find out if its features and functionality are as impressive as its stylish design credentials.

All-in-all, the iCandy Peach 7 is a great option for busy parents who want a stylish pram that's thoughtfully designed - and if you're looking for the best pram for your baby, it's a worthy contender. Billed as the ultimate pushchair for first-time parents, this is an iconic luxury pram that’s designed to convert seamlessly from a single pram to a double - or even a twin - pushchair as your family grows.

In a nutshell With a carrycot that's approved for overnight sleeping - handy when visiting the grandparents or going away overnight - the iCandy Peach 7 is a super-stylish pram that can convert from a single to a double (or even twin) pushchair as your family grows. Attach a compatible infant car seat to create a travel system, and let older siblings hitch a lift on the Ride-On board.

The iCandy Peach 7 also ticks many of the boxes you'd expect from a premium pram - luxe fabrics and plush padding for baby's comfort, a spacious shopping basket for the practicalities of daily life as a parent, and puncture-proof tyres plus an aluminium frame for almost effortless handling and manoeuvrability.

iCandy products are beautifully engineered and the Peach 7 is no exception. You can use it from the day your baby is born with the carrycot attached if you wish - although we recommend putting your feet up and leaving the adventuring until a little later on.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Gemma Fromage-Crawford Goodto parent tester Goodto.com asked mum-of-two Gemma Fromage-Crawford to try out the iCandy Peach7 with her children Effie and Boden who were 7 weeks old and 2 years old at the time of testing. Gemma told us she loved the Peach 7 for its stylish good looks and how easy it is to steer and control. She was also impressed by the host of extra accessories that came with it. "The iCandy Peach 7 pushes like an absolute dream, with wheels and suspension that absorb a lot of the bumps of uneven pavements, plus it looks exceptionally stylish," she says.

Price and availability

The iCandy Peach 7 costs over £1000 at Amazon, meaning it's firmly in the premium price bracket for a pram. But Gemma thinks it offers value for money nonetheless. "It's one of the best premium prams money can buy because everything about it just oozes luxury and good quality," she explains.

"There is no part of the iCandy Peach 7 that you think could have been made stronger or less flimsy. The handle feels incredibly soft to hold and push, and I felt like it all looked amazing when I was walking down the street. It's perfect for someone who wants a pram that will last, not only in terms of quality and durability but also in style appeal and aesthetics."

The Peach 7 also comes with several extras, including a cupholder, sunscreen, footmuff, change bag, and car adaptors so, while the initial outlay is high, you're buying everything you need in one go.

An expensive buy initially, the value of the iCandy Peach 7 comes from high-quality materials which give it longevity and mean you won't have to invest later in a toddler pushchair or another pram for subsequent children.

The Peach 7 Pushchair and Carrycot is also available to buy direct from iCandy for £1,149.

(Image credit: Gemma Fromage-Crawford)

Design and features

Weighs: ‎3.65kg | Age: From birth-4 years

One of the big selling points of the iCandy Peach 7 is its aesthetics and Gemma wasn't disappointed by its good looks. "The carrycot on the pram base looks incredibly stylish. The sleek, gender-neutral dark grey is the perfect mix of elegant and classy, but also means that any little scuffs and stains remain relatively well hidden."

The design is backed up with high-quality materials - useful if you are planning to use the iCandy Peach over several years, not only as your baby grows into a toddler but also as you pass it down through siblings. "The fabric is a sturdy but sleek dark grey, with cushioning in the required places to ensure that the child is comfortable".

Other noteworthy features include an aluminium frame, which makes the pram lighter than other models, and puncture-proof polyurethane tyres that can handle all kinds of terrain from uneven pavements to muddy forest paths and parks.

Exceptional suspension means that comfort isn't compromised when the iCandy Peach 7 is in motion, even on bumpy ground. "I didn't worry that Effie was going to be woken when I walked over rocky ground or encountered a random stone because the great suspension seemed to protect her from the impact of the terrain."



The latest iteration of the iCandy Peach 7 also has a new integrated Ride-on Board. "The pram comes with adapters that allow the carrycot to be positioned further back on the frame, allowing a toddler to be able to stand on the 'toddler step' at the end of the pram closest to the 'pusher'. Unfortunately, this step is very small and my little one was too scared to go on it as there wasn't much for him to hold on to."

(Image credit: Gemma Fromage Crawford)

It’s also easy to use the iCandy Peach 7 as a travel system if you wish - just attach the car seat adaptors to the frame and click a compatible car seat in place instead of the carrycot or pushchair seat. However, Gemma found it tricky to remove the carrycot. "The carrycot is removed by simultaneously pressing a button on each side of the frame. This was a slight letdown in my eyes, as prams I have previously used had a single-release button on the hood handle, allowing for much easier single-handed removal."

We can’t review the iCandy Peach 7 without mentioning the fabrics used. Think soft, premium knitted jersey fabrics, expertly tailored for maximum comfort but also seriously stylish. "The carrycot mattress was very nicely padded and Effie seemed quite happy to be in there, falling asleep fairly swiftly," said our tester, Gemma. The pram itself pushes like an absolute dream and handles corners and different types of terrain with ease.

While the fabric does show dirt, it can be easily cleaned. What's more, any nerves about moving your baby out of the carrycot and into the toddler seat are quickly dissipated when you see how soft and padded the seat is too.

"When your child is ready to move from a lie-flat carrycot to an upright pushchair seat, it's easy to disassemble the carrycot and attach the pushchair seat to the frame instead," adds Gemma. "The toddler seat is the same sleek grey design and, similar to the carrycot, looks unbelievably attractive. There is a lot of padding on the seat, ensuring what I can only imagine is a very comfortable ride for the toddler."

(Image credit: Gemma Fromage-Crawford)

How we tested

Used the pram daily to carry a newborn (and toddler hitch-hiker) for min. two weeks.

Test on all types of terrain, including grass and pavements, and in all weathers.

Took it on public transport to test how easy it is to lift, fold, and carry.

Things you won't find on the box

One important detail that you definitely won't find on the box is how long it takes to assemble the iCandy Peach 7. "The pram arrived in two quite large boxes that weren't especially easy to move or carry by myself," Gemma explains. "On opening, I was faced with an initially daunting amount of pram pieces and realised that the pram needed a fair amount of construction." While this was initially off-putting, she found the instructions comprehensive and mostly easy to understand.

The iCandy Peach 7 looks good but how do the extras stack up? "The basket under the pram is a good size (it holds up to 10kg) and can fit several shopping bags, coats, and all the other things you find yourself needing to carry with small children," Gemma says.

She also rates the small detachable bag that comes with the iCandy Peach 7 and makes it easy to pop out of the house with your baby and the essentials, without having to carry a full change bag with you. "The bag matches the pushchair fabric and is pleasingly slimline," she says. "It's also cleverly designed to hook easily onto the pram handle, leaving extra room for your shopping and baggage in the basket beneath the pram."

The iCandy Peach 7 comes with lots of extras including a rain cover (always handy), a cup holder (which pleasingly doesn't slosh out your coffee as soon as you hit a pebble), and a parasol, which can be moved into a variety of positions to protect your baby from the sun. There's also a cosy footmuff included which Gemma described as "insanely soft and snug".

When using the toddler seat instead of the carrycot, Gemma found it easy to adjust from upright to several reclined positions and had no problems adjusting the harness as required.

Who's it best for

It's hard to imagine a parent who wouldn't appreciate the features and functionality of the iCandy Peach 7 but our tester would particularly recommend it to style-conscious families who like a touch of quiet luxury.

"I'd recommend this to someone who wants an exceptionally good-looking pram that is very high quality and which will last for several years," she says. "It's ideal for first-time parents or those happy to purchase the adapters to fix on a second seat."

Our Shopping Editor's thoughts

Heidi Scrimgeour Consumer Editor Recently, I was treated to a full demonstration of the very latest iCandy Peach 7 in this season's delicious 'Coco' colourway and it's fair to say that I was wowed. Oh, how I wish I'd had this back in the days when I had two children under the age of two! I'd echo everything our tester said about the iCandy Peach 7 and add one extra reason why I'd choose this if I was in the market for a stylish pram - the fact that it's approved for overnight sleeping. This is a major advantage and a good reason to choose this over other less expensive prams. It's a huge deal in terms of both convenience and safe sleeping. Most parents aren’t likely to use their pram every night instead of a cot, of course, but the fact that you can helps to make life with a new baby so much easier. Going to visit the grandparents? No need to fork out on a travel cot - your baby can sleep safely in the carrycot. Meeting up with a friend j-u-s-t as nap time strikes? No need to hurry home - your little one can nap for as long as they like in the pram’s carrycot. Genius!

Need an alternative?

If the iCandy Peach 7 appeals to you but is beyond you budget, have a look at our review of the more affordable yet still stylish, Ickle Bubba Stomp V4 pushchair.

