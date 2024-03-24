Seen one baby sleeping bag, seen them all? Nope, the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag impressed us - here's why

A sleeping bag is an essential bit of kit for your nursery, and can be used from the time your baby is a newborn well into childhood or even adulthood. The best baby sleeping bags help to ensure your child stays at the perfect temperature no matter what the weather, as well as keeping them cosy.

The Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag is a well-priced, comfortable and versatile sleeping bag that's available in a range of designs, prices and togs.

We asked parent tester Charlie to test the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag alongside her son Seb. So what did they think?

Design

Weighs: Not provided | Age: 6 - 18 months

We've long been fans of the affordable but high-quality products from British baby brand Ickle Bubba, and the sleeping bag is no exception.

Available in a variety of cute designs such as rabbits, stars, mountains and rainbows, the sleeping bag comes in 1 tog or 2.5 tog, and is available in two sizes, 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

The sleeping bag is easy to put on and off, with a handy side zip and simple shoulder poppers.

Charlie loved the design of the sleeping bag, as well as the longevity it offers.

"The Ickle Bubba sleeping bag is a really lovely sleeping bag designed for babies aged 6-18 months," she explained. "The design I tested was the 'rustic safari' - a mustard yellow sleeping bag with yellow dots, which I think is a perfect neutral design.

"The thing I liked the most about this sleeping bag, and the thing I think sets it apart from others we've used, is the broad age and size range of it.

"This is suitable for babies aged 6-18 months which means once you've invested, you won't need to replace it for a long time. Often you only get a 6-month window in which to use a sleeping bag before you have to move up to the next size, which can get expensive when you're buying lots of different sizes and tog ratings.

"With this one, it'll see Seb through the colder autumn and winter nights and right into next year which I really like - it feels like really good value for money. I also don't think it looked too big on him at 10 months - there's still plenty of growing room but I wasn't worried about lots of excess material."

(Image credit: Ickle Bubba)

Comfort and features

Made from cotton jersey, the sleeping bag feels really soft to the touch, and it's generously sized too. It's easy to imagine how comfy little ones are when wrapped up in its cosy layers.

It's also super easy to use with its handy zipper, a fact that Charlie liked when using it for Seb's naps. She also loved the fact that it washed well and that it came with a guide to which tog to use.

"This sleeping bag was really easy to use - it just fastens over the shoulders with poppers, and has a zip down one side, so even with a wriggly 10-month-old it was easy to get him into it," she added.

"The fabric is soft and I felt like Seb was very comfortable in it, plus knowing it's 100% cotton is reassuring as you know it's breathable.

"I washed the sleeping bag on a gentle baby wash cycle and it washed really well - the colour stayed intact and the fabric still felt very soft.

"This particular sleeping bag is a 2.5 tog so it's suitable for cooler nights - Ickle Bubba includes a guide with it to give you some idea of how to dress your baby in different room temperatures, which is really handy and I've kept it for future reference."

Value for money

At just £22, the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag is on the more affordable end of the spectrum, but there's no compromising on quality despite the price.

Charlie was really impressed with the generous sizing and quality fabrics used and felt it would make a great recommendation to family and friends with infants.

"This is a really good quality sleeping bag that'll last babies for ages," she added.

"This feels like a really good investment to me because of the wide age range it offers, so I've suggested it to friends who are looking for a sleeping bag that'll last a bit longer.

"Overall, I've been very impressed with this sleeping bag - I hadn't tried anything by Ickle Bubba before, but they'll definitely be a brand I'd consider in the future.

"This is great for parents who like stylish and functional products that last their babies a long time."

Who should buy the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag?

The Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag ticks lots of boxes. It's affordable, comfortable and comes in a huge variety of designs. For these reasons, it will appeal to many parents with children under three. It's a perfect buy if you're looking for a good quality sleeping bag that doesn't break the bank - and that still looks good too.