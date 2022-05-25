We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Good value for money

Easy to assemble

Multi-functional use Cons On the heavy side

The Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot gets our vote as the best travel cot of all those we tested.

Charlotte Clarke and her 20-month-old daughter Adelaide tested out the Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot to see if it deserves its place in our buying guide.

Read our Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot review to see if it’s the best travel cot for you and your baby.

The Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot has been cleverly designed so that it’s also a playpen and co-sleeper with a newborn insert. It weighs just under 9kg and is not the easiest cot to carry, although it does fit in the boot of a modest-sized car. ‘It wouldn’t be my first choice for a long-haul trip abroad but for an excursion to grandma’s, this is the perfect travel cot,’ said our tester Charlotte.

It’s sturdy and stylish, coming in a light grey colour, and, most importantly, it’s easy to assemble. ‘Anyone familiar with a classic travel cot will easily be able to put this up in 20 seconds flat,’ adds Charlotte. It offers a comfortable night’s sleep with a surprisingly soft and squashy mattress. ‘My daughter settled down and slept with no interruptions.’

Weighs: 8.79kg | Range: Birth to 15kg

Design

The Joie Kubbie Sleep has a standard travel cot assembly with a central foot that pushes the corners of the cot out. ‘Putting this up was super easy with buttons telling you where to press,’ says our tester Charlotte. ‘The only bit I was initially confused about were the poles that sit under the mattress.’ These need to be slipped into the pouches and then locked together. ‘It’s not the lightest cot I’ve seen but it is very sturdy and you’d feel confident putting your baby in there, whatever the age,’ said Charlotte.

The mattress can be used at two heights: lower down for older babies or when you are using it as a playpen, and with the newborn insert which sits higher up. ‘The insert would have been brilliant for my daughter (and my back!) when she was younger, as it’s really simple to attach with a zip.’

Comfort and features

The Joie Kubbie Travel Cot has all manner of clever innovations built-in. ‘My current travel cot is eight years old and testing out the Kubbie Sleep made me realise that technology has really moved on in that time,’ says Charlotte. As well as a newborn insert, it has a clever co-sleeping mode, whereby one side of the cot drops down a few centimetres and the cot can be attached to a bed with straps that are included. ‘We didn’t test the co-sleeping element as I have a toddler but she slept well in this on a weekend away,’ adds Charlotte. ‘The mattress felt really spongy and soft – much more comfortable than the hard mattresses I’m used to with travel cots.’

Adelaide also made use of the playpen which has a zipped opening. ‘I liked that it doubles up as it saves on space and means you can make use of it at home as well as when you are away. My only little criticism was that I thought the zip should have gone right down to the base – there’s a panel of fabric that doesn’t zip down and I was worried she might trip or fall over this,’ said Charlotte.

Value for money

The Joie Kubbie Sleep comes with a price tag of £105, making it an affordable, mid-range travel cot. ‘I think this offers amazing value for money,’ says Charlotte. ‘Not only are you getting three products for the price of one, but the Kubbie Sleep feels really well made and has clearly been carefully thought out in terms of design and functionality.

It’s ideal for parents who co-sleep with their babies and who want to make use of a travel cot at home, as well as on holiday or away from home overnight.

Our Consumer Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, says: ‘Based on our parent reviews of all the travel cots on our shortlist, we named the Joie Kubbie Sleep our best travel cot overall in our buying guide because it’s so affordable yet the multifunctional design means you get real value from it. We also rate the quality of the fabric and materials used, and the overall design and multi-functionality as a co-sleeper and playpen mean this bit of kit gives more expensive premium travel cots a serious run for their money.’

If you’re preparing for a new arrival or shopping for baby essentials for a family holiday, you might also like to read the rest of our baby product reviews.