We tested the Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow from Mamas & Papas and its simple design completely won us over

The Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow from Mamas & Papas is one of those deceptively simple-looking pieces of baby gear.

It may not look particularly innovative when you first unbox it but delve a little deeper, and what you'll find is a pillow that manages to provide five-point support and a range of flexible usage options all packaged up into one beautifully uncomplicated design — and that's exactly why we love it.

If you're looking for the best nursing pillow that can be used during pregnancy and while you're feeding your baby, the Mamas & Papas Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow is well worth considering. Designed to support the pelvis, lower back, abdomen, knees, and ankles, it moulds to your shape with a narrow design that makes for the comfiest companion.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Joanna Knight Goodto parent tester For this review, GoodtoKnow asked Joanna Knight, one of our parent testers, to try out the Mamas & Papas Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow while she was three months pregnant. Joanna loved the affordability of this product. The fact that she could get into a comfortable sleeping position that didn't have her encroaching on her husband's side of the bed was a huge bonus. "Not only is it great value for money," Joanna said. "But it can be used post-birth and provides high levels of comfort without having to encroach on your partner's space when you're at your most uncomfortable."

With five uses, this superstar of a pillow can be used for sleeping, resting, bottle-feeding, breastfeeding or just a little more comfort when you need it most pre- or postpartum. Yes, it has a super simple design compared to some other pillows you'll see on sale, but when a product manages to so effortlessly combine comfort and value for money, who needs additional bells and whistles? Not us!

Price and availability

At £45 this is a relatively low-priced pillow and Joanna feels it's worth the money, especially since she found it more effective than several other more expensive pillows she has tried.

"This one would be the one I'd recommend to friends and family — no matter their budget," she enthuses. Given its multi-functional design, investing in it means you won't have to worry about having to buy and store a range of additional products either.

Joanna agrees, saying she'd recommend it to someone who's not only looking to get a comfortable night's sleep but who has a smaller home and is struggling for bed and storage space. "A good night's sleep is priceless," she says, and that's exactly what this pillow will help you achieve.

(Image credit: Mamas & Papas)

Design and features

Dimensions: H19 x W19 x D143cm approx

Composition: 100% cotton outer, 100% polyester inner

If you're currently pregnant or nursing, then you don't need us to tell you that both of these stages have the potential to bring with them a great deal of discomfort. Carrying a baby during pregnancy puts a lot of new pressure on your joints, plus as you grow bigger, things start to get a bit cramped in there, which can make trying to find a comfortable sleeping position much more difficult.

Thankfully, with the Mamas & Papas Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow, relief is close at hand. With a boomerang design that supports your bump, back, knees, and ankles while you sleep, the pillow's soft fabric moulds to your shape to ensure you get the rest you need. The design isn't particularly innovative, but as Joanna found out, it more than gets the job done.

"This is a simply designed product - but that's what I like about it," says Joanna. "What I like most is the fact that, unlike more expensive and 'luxurious' versions I've tried, the pillow isn't too wide and thick, which means I can sleep with it between my knees without discomfort in my hips or knees and without encroaching on my husband's side of the bed!"

It's also likely to become your new best friend while you're nursing too, as it will enable you to support yourself and your baby while you breast or bottle feed. We like the addition of the integrated carry handle and reusable zip-up bag as this will make it easy for you to move it around the house, take it with you to the hospital, or pack it away to take with you on holiday.

And if you're worried about keeping this little gem clean (yes, we're thinking about all that baby sick!) don't be — the removable cover can be thrown into the washing machine at 40°C, making it a piece of cake to keep it clean and hygienic.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention how this pillow looks. The slim design and soft grey shade mean it will blend beautifully into any home decor. "Lots of pregnancy pillows stick out like a sore thumb," says Joanna, but with the Mamas & Papas Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow, that's one thing you definitely won't have to worry about.

(Image credit: Mamas & Papas)

How we tested

Tested the pillow during the first trimester of pregnancy

Put the pillow to good use at night, assessing how easy it was to get into a comfortable sleeping position and the level of support offered

Along with looking at the design and support level, our tester also considered factors such as portability and ease of cleaning

Things you won't find on the box

There isn't a lot of information available on the Mamas & Papas website regarding this pillow, but to be honest, there isn't a lot to be said. All the important information is outlined upfront.

However, a couple of things that are worth noting. Up until recently, this pillow came in one shade — Grey. So to call your colour choices limited would be a kind understatement. Recently they've added another soft and neutral shade to their range in Oatmeal Marl, which gives you that additional option if grey isn't your thing.

Secondly, while they do mention on the website that this pillow is easy to clean, you'll be really happy to learn that not only is the cover machine-washable but it washes up well with no fading or bobbling.

It's a shame you can't buy more than one cover as this would mean you could continue to use it while the other one is getting cleaned, but that's a minor inconvenience that in no way detracts from the overall usefulness and quality of this pillow.

Who's it best for?

Whether you're pre- or postpartum, this pillow is going to help make your life a whole lot more comfortable. During pregnancy it can help you get the quality of sleep that you need by relieving some of the pain and pressure on your joints that carrying a baby can cause.

After pregnancy, it's wonderful for making breast and bottle feeding easier, and can also be used when you and baby are relaxing on the couch or while you're travelling.

'It's not particularly innovative, but it is very good value and comfortable,' says Joanna. 'Having tried three bulkier and more luxurious pillows previously, this simple design is the one I'd recommend to friends and family.'

Need an alternative?

While we feel the Mamas & Papas Pregnancy & Nursing Pillow offers a high level of comfort and support, we understand that the narrow shape and slimline design may not suit someone looking for a more substantial pillow. And the good news is, if you're after a pillow with additional length and girth, there are plenty to choose from.

Our pick of the bunch would be the Dreamgenii Pregnancy and Support Feeding Pillow currently retailing at Dreamgenii for £49.99. This pillow features a unique and patented shape that really moulds around your bump while supporting the rest of your body as your pregnancy progresses and sleep becomes more difficult. The long tail will also sit comfortably between your legs, helping to align your hips.

