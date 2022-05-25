We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amelia Jean Hershman-Jones and her 23-month-old daughter Olga tested out the Micralite Sleep And Go Travel Cot for comfort, portability and ease of assembly.

In our travel cots buying guide, this was our best buy for cosleeping. Not only does this travel cot look super stylish in a muted grey (our tester admitted ‘Will I even want to put it down?’) but it ‘triples up’ as a playpen and, with the addition of the newborn insert, a co-sleeper. It’s relatively light at 7kg but Amelia thought it a little on the bulky size – although she did admit this is because it comes with a high-quality, firm mattress. ‘Travel cots we’ve used in the past required an additional spend and bulky mattress to carry around and fit in the car.’

Amelia found the travel cot easy to assemble: ‘My husband sat back and timed my assembly: 30 seconds up – with an extra 30 for the newborn insert for when our new arrival gets here.’ While the price point is high, this product is worth spending the extra on as it is multi-functional and will last them from a baby through to three. It’s the perfect piece of kit for expectant parents who value both form and function and are looking for sleek and practical products that will stand the test of time and wear and tear.

Weighs: 7kg | Age Range: From birth to 3 years

Design

Our tester Amelia is not a fan of assembling travel cots. ‘It’s a chore I dread,’ she admitted. ‘The Micralite is different… With juicy, big buttons and fingerprint markers to show you where to press, in just a few satisfying clicks and the whoosh of a zip, it’s done.’ It took Amelia just 30 seconds to assemble the Micralite and getting it back down and packing it, and the mattress that’s included, into its bag didn’t take much longer.

The 3-in-1 design is slick and comes in a muted colour which Amelia really liked. ‘I’m genuinely thrilled to have something that won’t clash with our grown-up, mid-century modern bedroom as we co-sleep for six months plus.’

Comfort and features

The major standout feature of the Micralite Sleep And Go is that, as well as being a travel cot, it also works as a play pen and newborn co-sleeper. Amelia’s daughter Olga was too big for the newborn insert but she planned to use it for night-time sleeping when her new baby arrives. ‘One downside I can possibly foresee is that the sides don’t drop down and the tapered legs mean it takes up a bit more space than your average bassinet and you’re slightly further away from them,’ said Amelia.

For older babies, this travel cot transforms into a playpen with a zip-down side that creates a super-safe play zone. ‘The deep sides and padded frame meant I didn’t worry about my toddler attempting an escape or hurting herself in the process,’ said Amelia.

The mattress that comes with the Micralite is ‘thankfully’ wipe-clean but it also very firm. ‘While my daughter gets on well with a firm mattress, she woke slightly earlier than usual, which could be down to unfamiliar surroundings because she didn’t wake up in the night or seem tired the following day.’

Value for money

While the initial outlay might seem significant, Amelia believes the Micralite Sleep And Go is worth its price tag. ‘Considering its steep price point I actually feel like this bundle offers great value for money,’ she said. This is because you are buying three products for under £200, saving you money as well as space. Plus, it’s a high-quality, practical and great-looking piece of kit, and it comes with a good mattress. ‘I’d recommend this to expecting friends or those with newborns to make sure they get the full bang for their buck – it’s only an extra £25 for the newborn insert, which makes it a whole other product,’ added Amelia.

