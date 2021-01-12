Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Floor Stand Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor comes with a dedicated floor stand that does a brilliant job of giving you a complete view of your baby’s cot. It’s our pick for the best premium baby monitor, but is it worth the spend?

VIEW NOW – Mamas and Papas | £379.99

As the most premium device in our round-up of best baby monitors, we wanted to know if it is value for money, so we asked our tester Alex Sexton, who is mum to five-month-old Oli, to give it a try and tell us what she thinks.

The Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor can be fitted to mount overhead baby’s cot or crib and give you a high-definition bird’s eye view of your child on your smartphone or tablet. It will send you real-time notifications direct to you so you know when your baby is making a sound, and the app’s 256-encryption will keep data safe, while the 2-factor authentication will keep your account secure. Only you and people you choose to have access can monitor your baby. ‘This smart baby monitor gives you a live stream of your baby on a smartphone or tablet or with an Alexa-enabled device such as Echo Show,’ says Alex. ‘It’s a premium product and on first look I was keen to put it through its paces to find out it was worth the money.’

Design

Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

The branding on the box feels luxurious and high quality and inside the kit includes all you need to assemble the smart baby monitor to floor standing position. ‘Putting the stand together was a little tricky as I hadn’t put something like this together before,’ she says. ‘It is made from metal rather than cheap plastic, which makes it feel stylish. There are soft ends on the legs and where it rests against the wall, which protects the space around it which is a nice design feature. It also comes with extra piping to hide the wire between the stand and the plug, which I found helpful.’ While the camera can be detached if you want to move it around the house and make use of its 130-degree wide-angle lens, you’ll have to spend an extra £49.99 if you want a portable multi-stand.

Unlike some designs with lights that are very bright, the Nanit comes with an adjustable nightlight, which Alex found to be useful as she could dim it to be as low as she liked. ‘The bird’s eye view of the cot and zoom setting are pretty impressive,’ she says. ‘The floor stand doesn’t fit under my crib however, so it has to go at one end. This doesn’t quite give a bird’s eye view, but I wouldn’t want it to be in the middle of my crib anyhow, as it would get in the way of me being able to pick up Oli.’

‘While the monitor comes with smart capabilities so I can link it to my phone, it doesn’t have a separate parent unit so this mean any babysitter – including grandparents – would need to access the app on their own smart device and be at least vaguely competent,’ explains Alex. ‘One of the best things about this monitor is how much data the app offered me, which made me even more intrigued by Oli’s sleep habits!’

Best features

This smart baby monitor comes with two-way audio, temperature readings, lullabies and white noise, which all add to its comprehensive offering. Alex found it easy to pair the device with the smart app, which itself was well mapped out and easy to navigate. ‘The Nanit works a little like a Ring doorbell in that it records a clip of video for every notification it sends, so you can view what sets it off,’ says Alex. ‘It’s very clever in that it automatically records wake up and sleep times and will register if your baby has needed help sleeping – Oli sometimes requires back rubs to drift back off, for example. I had a fiddle in the settings and realised I can adjust the frequency of the sound and movement alerts, and this came in useful when I didn’t want it to set off unnecessarily.’

A great feature of the Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor is the fact that it can provide you with a lot of sleep data via the dedicated smart app. As well as standard sleep data such as when your baby cried in the night – which may help you establish a routine – the app has lots of fun and useful extras such as a time-lapse highlight reel of baby’s sleep. ‘The insights and expert tips from the app seem well-tailored to the data it was getting,’ says Alex. ‘I particularly enjoyed looking at the heat map that meant I could see where Oli sleeps in his crib. As a result I was surprised at just how much he moves around at night!’ One thing you need to bear in mind is the extra cost of running the app. ‘I got one year’s free subscription on buying the device, but after that you’ll need to pay £50 a year to access videos and sleep data,’ says Alex.

Add on a Nanit Breathing Wear Swaddle, £49.99 on Amazon, and this baby monitor allows you to monitor your baby’s breathing. ‘While this isn’t something I would consider necessary for Oli, I think it’s an interesting concept and can add to your peace of mind – especially at newborn stage,’ says Alex.

