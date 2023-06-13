Phillips Anti-Colic Baby Bottle with AirFree Vent review
Innovative teat allows for upright feeding to ease symptoms of colic
‘My daughter tends to get quite gassy but there were no gassy issues with this cleverly-designed bottle.’
Smart nipple for upright feeding
Good price
Widely available
Only available in plastic
Multiple parts to wash
Narrower nipple
Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.
Jade Granger and her daughter Violet, aged one, tested the Philips Avent Anti-colic Baby Bottle with AirFree Vent.
The Phillips Anti-Colic Baby Bottle with AirFree Vent is our best bottle for upright feeding. The intelligent teat design allows milk to accumulate in the teat, meaning that it carries on flowing, air bubble free, even in a horizontal position.
If your baby is one of the estimated one in four newborns to suffer from colic, you’ll know just how tough it can be to see your little one in distress. Even without full colic, many babies suffer from gas or reflux issues that can cause plenty of upset. Pediatricians will often recommend holding a baby upright for twenty or so minutes after feeding to allow air bubbles to pass, but what if you could easily feed your baby in an upright position? The Phillips Anti-Colic Baby Bottle does just that.
Size: 4oz, 9oz, and 11oz | Materials: Polypropylene plastic | Teats: Four options
Design
The Phillips Anti-Colic Baby Bottle features a special AirFree Vent that promises to reduce the amount of air a baby swallows. It’s a clever design that draws air away from the nipple into a no-drip chamber. ‘I think it’s a great design,’ says our reviewer Jade Granger, who tried the bottles out with her daughter, Violet, aged one. ‘The nipple catches all the milk so more of it ends up being drunk by the baby. Even though my daughter is too old for colic, she does suffer from gas – but not with this bottle.’
Of course, the vent is an extra part of the bottle that needs washing, which can be a big consideration when choosing a bottle. ‘This wasn’t an issue for us,’ says Jade. ‘It was super simple to take apart and pop in the dishwasher.’ Comfort and features
Comfort and features
This bottle features a comparatively narrow teat, especially compared to the Phillips Natural Bottle. Some babies may have a harder time latching to narrow teats, but Phillips claims that this bottle is ergonomically designed for a secure latch.
‘My daughter took to this bottle right away,’ says Jade. ‘It was actually the first time I had seen her not only drink that much milk but also so quickly. I really liked that the nipple wasn’t a super flexible material and had enough strength to hold up to my little one's gnawing at the teat.’
Value for money
These bottles are slightly more expensive than some of the other bottles we tried out but still represent reasonable value for money. A four-pack of replacement nipples is also reasonably priced.
‘I think they’re a good price, and they definitely feel like good quality,’ says our tester Jade.
We like that the bottles themselves are convertible to sippy cups once your little one reaches toddlerhood, although as these bottles are only available in plastic, we doubt they will last that long. Plastic bottles have a tendency to go cloudy and develop a smell after a few months of regular use.
Rosie Hopegood is a journalist, editor, and writer with many years of experience writing about lifestyle, including parenting, for a broad range of magazines and newspapers. Now based in Brooklyn, New York, Rosie has written for Daily Telegraph, Al Jazeera, The Observer, The Guardian, The Independent, Vice, Telegraph Magazine, Fabulous Magazine, Stella Magazine, Notebook Magazine, Saga Magazine, Reader’s Digest, Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, S Magazine, and Stella Magazine. She spent five years on staff at the Mirror, where she was Deputy Features Editor on the magazines team.
