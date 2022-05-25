We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Affordable

Easy to assemble

Compact Cons On the small side

Darryl Baker and her 10-month-old daughter Cole tested out the Red Kite Travel Cot to see if it was worth packing up on holiday.

The Red Kite travel cot comes in a classic design and doesn’t have many of the extras you get with some products. That said, Darryl raved about how easy she found it to assemble. She also liked that it folds up really small into a bag, making it simple to handle and travel with. Her daughter had an average night’s sleep in the Red Kite Sleep Tight travel cot. The Red Kite is very reasonably priced at around £40 and is a good option for anyone on a bit of a budget who is planning a trip away and wants a relatively lightweight travel cot. It’s our pick of the best budget buy in our travel cots buying guide.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £38.49

Weighs: 7.1kg | Age: Birth to 15kg

Design

The Red Kite Sleep Tight has a standard travel cot design with four legs and two central supports. It has mesh sides so babies can look out and has fully padded top rails for comfort and protection. ‘The colour and look are sleek and stylish,’ said our tester Darryl. ‘It’s a nice compact size, so not the biggest but with plenty of room to move and also for her [Cole] to grow with it.’ That said she thought that if you had an older baby, you might prefer a longer cot. In terms of weight, this travel cot is pretty average, coming in at just over 7kg.

Comfort and features





While it is relatively basic in terms of travel cot design, the Red Kite Sleep Tight scores extremely high when it comes to ease of assembly. ‘Since first becoming a mum, I’ve borrowed and used three travel cots. I’ll be honest, I’ve pretty much had a fight with all three of them,’ admitted Darryl. ‘Because of prior experience, I wasn’t expecting great things from this Red Kite version so to say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement.’

In fact, Darryl found it so easy to put up and take down, that she sent a video of her doing just that to her mum, whose travel cot she’d previously done battle with. ‘This one went up no problem. It was just as easy to fold back down again and pack away in the handy bag it comes in,’ she added.



Value for money





At just under £40, the Red Kite Sleep Tight is a very good value product and we’ve named it our best budget buy in this guide. ‘I think this is easily within a lot of parents’ budgets and is a must for anyone who needs an affordable travel cot,’ says Darryl. She thinks it would suit someone who doesn’t ‘want to faff and fight with a product’. Though it doesn’t come with lots of fancy extras, and it could be a little larger, she says the ease of assembly is key – something she hadn’t found with other travel cots that she’s used in the past. ‘When you think about it, [this] is the most important feature of a travel product.’

This gets our vote as the best budget cot of all those we tested but you might also like to read our Joie Kubbie Sleep Travel Cot review – it’s the best travel cot overall, according to our parent reviews. And don’t forget to check out the rest of our baby product reviews.