Silver Cross Wave pushchair review

Score Pros A premium, chic travel system designed to grow with your family Cons A higher price - but an investment buy

What's the best premium pram for newborns? We think it's the Silver Cross Wave pushchair. Johanna Hewitson and her three-month-old daughter put it to the test. Read our in-depth review to see if it's right for you and your newborn baby.

If you’re looking for a highly robust but seriously luxurious pram that can cope with not one but two newborn babies, look no further.

Design

Weighs: 17.7kg | Suitable for: birth – 25kg (approx. 6 years)

The Silver Wave is in a league of its own. Every detail is beautiful and luxurious and although it’s expensive, you really feel that you’re buying the very best quality for your baby. The Wave is thoughtfully designed with stylish attention to detail. The patented seat elevation brings your baby that little bit closer to you, and the huge number of possible seating configurations makes this impressively versatile, whether you’re planning to use it for siblings, twins, or just one little bundle of joy. We particularly like the naturally anti-bacterial bamboo fabrics inside the carrycot and on the reversible seat liner.

Features

Prams don’t get more versatile than this. The carrycot is suitable for overnight sleeping and comes with a carrycot stand, so it’s perfect for overnight trips away from home. The pram is compatible with the Silver Cross Simplicity or Dream car sears, and the seat unit has multiple recline positions and can be rearward-facing or parent-facing, The handlebar is height adjustable – brilliant if you and your partner aren’t the same height – and the adjustable leg rest makes this extra comfy for naps on the go. The lockable front swivel wheels and dual wheel suspension make light work of any terrain.

Value for money

The price of the Silver Cross Wave reflects the craftsmanship and quality of the material used. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s a true investment.

“As a mum to a toddler and a baby, this pram certainly ticks all the best for me,” says Johanna Hewitson, mum to Georgia, three months. “The fact you can use the stroller seat and carrycot together gives this the edge over other prams. It is such good quality and the finishing touches are very impressive.”