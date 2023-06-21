Stokke Xplory X pram review

The Stokke Xplory X coped with every kind of terrain we threw at it - read on to see what our tester thought and decide whether it's the best pram for you and your baby.

Tested by: Anna Bailey, our very own Editor, and her three-month-old daughter Freddie. They put the Stokke Xplory X pram to the test on urban streets, cobbled roads, stony parks, muddy grasslands, and some very steep hills.

Design

Weighs: 13.4 kg / 29.5 lbs| Suitable for: birth - 48 months

Stokke was the first pram brand to introduce the concept of parent-facing strollers that position your baby higher up and closer to you, boosting the opportunities for you and your baby to connect. The design is built on the idea that face-to-face interaction with your child - and particularly eye contact - is beneficial in terms of building your baby's emotional security and enhancing communication skills.

The high seat position on the Stokke Xplory X also offers babies a good view of your face, but the seat can be repositioned to be world-facing when your baby is a little older and ready to take in more of the world around them. The height-adjustable seat also makes it easy for your baby to participate at café and restaurant tables, as well as easing the strain on your back when it comes to placing your baby in and out of the pram.



Our tester tried out the Stokke Xplory X with the carrycot in place, which she found both spacious and cosy for her daughter. 'Freddie was quite a big baby, but she fitted just fine in here until she was six months old,' explains Anna. 'This isn’t one of those low and lightweight foldable prams that have become very popular in recent years. It's more like the Range Rover of the pavement - big, solid, and sturdy. It’s not going to blow over in a gust of wind. It’s not even going to quiver. I often joke to friends that it's like pushing a shopping trolley, it's so big.'

That said, it's very much a classy pram with a luxe finish and well-designed functionality that sets it apart from other similar designs. 'I like that the pram is up high and close to you and that you can increase or decrease the height by around 12 cm so it’s good for parents and carers of differing heights,' adds Anna. 'It's also a major plus that the handlebar can be extended. When I'm getting on and off the tube or the bus, I adjust it to a lower setting which makes the pram easier and sturdier to manage.'

Anna also likes the little details on the Stokke Xplory carrycot, such as the pockets and zip-up insert - handy for stashing your phone, tissues, keys, etc. 'I’m famous for leaving the house without a front door key so I kept a spare one in here at all times,' she says. However, the pushchair seat, unlike the carrycot, doesn't have any pockets. 'Once you’re used to having them on the carrycot, it’s really annoying to go without,' adds Anna.

There’s no doubt the Stokke Xplory looks great. 'I like the design - it feels unlike any other pram you can buy,' says Anna. 'I've had so many compliments from both friends and strangers on how good it looks. I love the shape, the height, and the fabrics, which all feel very premium and protective.'

Comfort and features

The high seat position isn't the only selling point of the Stokke Xplory X. The wheels are also thoughtfully designed to tackle different types of terrain with ease. We love this feature because no parent sticks to only one kind of terrain so the versatility to move between a muddy park and a shiny shop floor without being slowed down by your pram is a real plus point.

'I also like that you can adjust the steering on the front wheels,' adds Anna. 'You have the option for 360° manoeuvrability which is great for general day-to-day use and also makes it easy to move around tight corners. But you can also lock the wheels in place - I often do this when getting on and off trains, or when going over grass and gravel. Having that stability made the Stokke Xplory X a lot easier to control compared to other prams I've used.'

The carrycot comes off the main chassis easily enough - you push buttons and lift - but our tester found it a little tricky to remove when it was time to switch it over to the pushchair seat. 'It has these buttons on the side, but rather than being raised and easy to push they’re sort of indented, so they feel quite hidden and you need to really push hard to release them,' explains Anna. 'I had to Google how to do it because I totally missed them - and I almost broke a nail!'

Value for money

One downside - and you could say this about a lot of premium pushchairs and prams - is that you need to fork out extra for various accessories that you can't really do without but which aren’t included in the price. Those costs can soon mount up. 'These include the rain cover, the change bag, the footrest, and the coffee cup holder - which is surely an essential!' says Anna. 'I wouldn't let this put you off though, because you can buy cheaper universal versions of these - the Stokke coffee cup holder is £25 for example, but my friend gave me one from John Lewis which was a tenner.'

The shopping basket is another minor disappointment in terms of value for money. 'There isn’t much storage space and the bag is an awkward shape so you can’t just chuck stuff in it,' says Anna. 'I bought two packs of 30 nappies the other day and I had to split one open just to squeeze them both in. Also, if you have the pram parent-facing and you’re in a busy coffee shop, the bag is behind your baby, so you can’t just reach down and grab something from it easily.'

Because of this, we recommend buying the Stokke Xplory changing bag - but it's an additional expense to factor in. 'I use it for my day-to-day items and leave the shopping basket for things I only need every now and again like the rain cover and spare clothes,' says Anna. 'It’s actually a really good bag that can double up as a backpack plus it has a smaller insert bag and a handy compartment for a changing mat, but it's not cheap.'

How easy is it to fold the Stokke Xplory? 'Realistically, I’d say this isn’t a great value option if you’re short of space or have a small car boot, as Stokke describes it as being stackable rather than foldable,' explains Anna. 'And folding it is not something you can easily do with one hand, with your baby on your hip.'

