The Superlove Merino sleeping bag is an investment piece according to our parent tester, Charlotte Clarke, who tested this out with her daughter, Adelaide, who’s 16 months old. She says it’s unlike any other sleeping bag she’s used before.

If you’re after the Rolls Royce of baby sleeping bags, the Superlove Merino Secret Garden design is it. But is it the best baby sleeping bag for you? Read our in-depth review to find out.

Merino wool is renowned for naturally regulating body temperature and insulating without the need for bulk. That makes it ideal for wrapping a baby in. Instead of the classic blue/pink colour scheme, Superlove Merino’s Secret Garden Sleeping Bag has an unusual print. We love the daisies, buttercups, and strawberries entwined in foliage. It also has a zip fastening and adjustable shoulder poppers. In addition, it has an extra opening so that your little one can wear it in a pushchair.

Suitable for: Newborn – 2 years | TOG: 3.5 | Price: £82.00

Design

‘The first thing I noticed about this sleeping bag was how heavy it is,’ says tester Charlotte Clarke. ‘But when I put it on my baby, I realised it wasn’t extra padding but just because the fabric itself is so tightly woven and dense. Adelaide could easily roll around, getting comfortable as she usually does.’

The merino fabric is incredibly soft and helps babies stay warm by insulating them with their own body heat. ‘We live in the country and our house is extremely cold, but I don’t need to put Adelaide in an extra vest when she has this sleeping bag on,’ adds Charlotte. ‘It keeps her nice and toasty without one.’

The deep green print has William-Morris undertones and brings a splash of nature inside. ‘The pattern is so unusual. I’ve never seen anything like it on baby sleepwear before. I’d love some PJs with that print on myself,’ says Charlotte.

Comfort and features

Amazingly, Superlove Merino’s Secret Garden Sleeping Bag is a one-size-fits-all sleeping bag and it is made to last from newborn through to 24 months. To aid with this, there are two sets of poppers on the shoulder, so you can adjust the armholes, and poppers at the bottom so you can shorten the sleeping bag length too. ‘My baby is on the small side, so I found the poppers useful to adjust the size of the bag to fit her,’ says Charlotte. ‘It’s clever because you can adjust the bag as they get bigger.’

This sleeping bag also comes with a nifty hole through which you can feed a car seat belt or push chair strap – perfect for long, night-time journeys or cold wintery walks when you want them to stay cosy and warm.

Value for money

At £82, the Superlove Merino Secret Garden Baby Sleeping Bag is an expensive sleeping bag, but Charlotte says that don’t be put off by the high price tag. ‘At first, I thought this was a lot of money to spend on a baby sleeping bag but, because it can last for the first two years of their life, it really is an investment piece. I’d have probably spent around the same amount of money buying two or three cheaper sleeping bags every six months or so and they wouldn’t come anywhere close to this in terms of quality.’

The Superlove Merino Sleeping Bag is an expensive piece of baby gear. But we’ve given it the best premium product accolade because you can adjust it to fit your baby so it will therefore lasts two years. Plus we love its high-quality merino fabric and design.