The Little Green Sheep Sleeping Bag is a linen-cotton sleeping bag. We asked mum and journalist Darryl Baker to put it to the test with her seven-month daughter Cole. Read on to find out what they thought.

The Little Green Sheep Baby Sleeping Bag made our list of one of the best baby sleeping bags for a number of reasons. Firstly, it bucks the trend of pretty and cutesy when it comes to design. Instead of your classic pink/blue/grey colour scheme, this sleeping bag is a mustard/honey shade. You’ll probably either love or hate the colour. It’s made of breathable linen and has a quilted, cosy texture to keep your baby warm – even on the coldest of nights.

In terms of extras, The Little Green Sheep Baby Sleeping Bag has a standard side-fastening zip, but it does come with under-arm poppers so you can make sure your baby’s arms are securely positioned.

Suitable for: 6-18m | TOG: 2.5 | Price: £39.95

Design

The colour of this sleeping bag is a little on the divisive side. The honey hue isn’t going to be for everyone and might not appeal to you if you have a nursery that isn’t decorated in neutral colours. That said, it is unisex and is of great quality. That means it can be passed on down to younger siblings. Our tester wasn’t wowed by the look of the sleeping bag at first, as she’s not a fan of the colour.

‘I also didn’t really like the feel – it’s made from linen cotton and doesn’t have a soft finish,’ she says. ‘But that’s as far as my criticism goes. This sleeping bag from The Little Green Sheep, a company which only uses natural and organic materials, is fantastic.’

Comfort and features

This Little Green Sheep Sleeping Bag comes with under-arm poppers so you can adjust the armholes to the size of the baby. That makes it great for little ones who are used to being tightly bound up in a swaddle. ‘It’s a feature I’ve never seen before and really rate,’ said Darryl. ‘My little one prefers to sleep on her stomach with her knees drawn up, and this bag allowed her to do that with ease.’

The 2.5 tog breathable linen-cotton bag is perfect for this time of year and will see you through until it warms up again. The quilted pattern looks cosy and snug, and little ones will sleep soundly in it.

It comes packaged on a cardboard hanger which has a handy TOG guide on the reverse side. ‘Even after two babies, I regularly have to check what bedclothes need to be worn at what temperature. I now not only have it on a hanger but on the safety information leaflet too,’ said Darryl.

Value for money

At around £35, the Little Green Sheep Sleeping Bag is not a cheap bag but it’s worth spending the cash. It would suit someone who likes higher-end baby items with a few little extras. It’s also ideal for anyone looking for super-comfy sleeping products for their baby. The fact that it’s made with only organic and natural is incredible and it definitely ticks the environmentally friendly box, which feels really good.

‘It’s the ideal item when friends and family ask what you need,’ said Darryl. ‘I’m only gutted I found this for my second and not my firstborn. The moral of this story is don’t judge a book by its cover!’