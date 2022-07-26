Vital Baby Nourish Scoop Highchair review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Many of us live in small spaces and can’t give up half our kitchen for a bulky highchair. Step in the Nourish Scoop Highchair from family-run UK baby business Vital Baby - our pick of one of the best high chairs (opens in new tab) you can buy. The product is a compact, well-priced option for smaller kitchens. It offers longevity too, as it converts to a toddler chair that can grow with your baby.

The chair offers a number of conveniences for time-strapped parents. These include a single-handed mechanism to adjust the tray, an easy-clean seat and a dishwasher-safe tray. Its three-point safety harness also ensures that babies will be safe in the seat. It’s very easy to collapse and doesn’t take up much space at all once folded up.

The Nourish Scoop Highchair was tried out by one of our parent testers, Leah Borromeo, and Riley Roo, aged 19 months. Leah liked the highchair’s ease of assembly, versatility and adjustability, saying it made 'a flexible, easy to clean option for a growing child'.

Another ringing endorsement was how much Riley Roo seemed to like it, with Leah adding that 'it's the highchair, and we have tried a handful, that our small one wants to go into and sit at!'

Design

Weighs: 4.5kg | Age: Six months to three years

The Nourish Scoop Highchair is simplistic in design, made largely of plastic, and comes in only one colour option; white and black. However, it has been well-designed for small spaces and folds up simply with the touch of a button. It’s also very easy to convert into a toddler chair once your child is old enough.

Leah appreciated how easy the highchair was to build, and how simple it is to turn into a toddler chair when required.

'I was pleasantly surprised at how easy this is to assemble,' she says. 'The metal legs feel sturdy and the chunks of plastic are reasonably good quality.

'There's a cushion that you can remove to clean. It also has an adjustable footrest - which can be a game changer for some families.

'It's a comfy chair, but the seating area is small.

'We also have a toddler. We used the chair as a traditional highchair but our little one didn't like being restricted by the table. So we quickly converted it to a toddler chair - which is pretty easy to do. Just take the table and footrest off and find a cupboard to store them in.'

Comfort and features

The Nourish Scoop Highchair’s big selling point is how compact it is: it is a fantastic option for those with smaller kitchens. It’s also simple and intuitive to use, with easy buttons helping you to fold the tray and legs away for unobtrusive storage.

It also makes parents’ lives easier, with an easy-clean seat, a dishwasher-suitable tray and an adjustable footrest. Leah noted the chair’s ease of adjustability and storage.

'This chair has two heights, which is very handy,' she explains. 'Both the toddler chair and high chair options can be set up to be higher or lower. Because of this, I removed the cushy insert and moved the chair to the kids' room and started using it as a an activity chair.

'Tidying it away is also pretty straightforward. The curved seat back means it's not going to fit in the narrowest nook and cranny, but you can prop it up against a wall or in a closet if you have one.'

Value for money

At under £100, the Nourish Scoop Highchair is on the cheaper end of the price spectrum. The fact that it converts to a toddler chair makes it an attractive option for those looking for a compact highchair with the added benefit of longevity.

Leah wasn’t blown away by the highchair’s aesthetics, and pointed out that for plastic highchairs, there are cheaper options. However, she acknowledged that the chair’s compactness and versatility make it well worth its price tag.

'It's just shy of £100, which, considering it could see you through to toddlerhood as a toddler chair, is good value,' Leah adds. 'It’s definitely easy to put together and more compact than most wooden chairs.'

