Balance Box recipe box review

Balance Box has been rated one of the best recipe boxes (opens in new tab) for dieting. To see if this was true, we asked Maria, 59, to try this meal prep delivery service and share her verdict.

Designed by a team of expert chefs and nutritionists, Balance Box aims to help you lose or maintain weight through healthy eating, calorie counting, and portion control. This recipe box service is different from the rest as the meals are all pre-planned and pre-made for you. All you have to do is tuck in.

We put this popular recipe box to the test looking specifically at what makes it better than other leading recipe box brands, why is it so convenient and what makes it perfect for dieters.

How much packaging does Balance Box use and is it recyclable?

All Balance Box food boxes are BPA-free and 100% recyclable and reusable. Paper liners, ice packs, and outer packaging can all be easily disposed of at home and recycled. The food boxes are plastic, however, they can be recycled with your domestic recycling. Balance Box offers a collection service for any packaging next time they deliver - but only to London customers.

"I was quite surprised how many plastic food containers were in my box when it arrived. I was glad to read that they can be easily recycled at home. Some of the plastic food boxes I did keep, however, as they were a good size for storing other foods or leftovers in the fridge and freezer," comments Maria.

Maria told Goodto.com that her Balance Box arrived exactly when she'd booked it and it was delivered to her safe place as requested; "They were very efficient with delivery. Everything arrived at the time I'd chosen which was great, and everything was still cold as it had been packaged so thoroughly with ice packs and insulated padding,"

Does Balance Box have special diet offers?

When it comes to choosing food, you have four different menus to pick from which cover a range of different diets; Classic, Pescatarian, Vegetarian, and Plant-Based (gluten and dairy-free). Once you've chosen your menu you can specify any allergies or other dietary requirements in the order form.

"You can't choose which meals you'd like to try from Balance Box, you just choose the menu to suit you and how many calories you'd like to consume in a day. I chose the pescatarian menu on the lighter plan, which was 1,200 calories a day. You can then decide how many boxes you want, or a day's worth of meals," says Maria.

You can only get a maximum of four days worth of meals in one recipe box.

How easy are Balance Box recipes?

Unlike other recipe boxes, Balance Box is a pre-made meal delivery service, which means all the meals included in the recipe box are made for you. All you have to do is present them on a plate, or reheat them in the microwave or oven.

"My Balance Box meals came with a fact sheet, similar to a recipe card with heating instructions, nutritional information, and instructions on how to recycle any of the packaging included in the recipe box," says Maria.

"It also had a meal plan - telling you exactly what meal to eat at what stage in the day and on what day. So for example on Sunday morning, I had a roasted apple and muesli breakfast, which was 272 calories - all noted clearly on the fact sheet."

What do Balance Box recipes taste like?

"I was a bit reluctant at first and thought as all are readymade and ready boxed meals, it would be like eating a ready meal out of the supermarket but I was pleasantly surprised. The majority of the recipes were fresh, flavoursome, and well-presented - especially the lunches, dinners, and snacks," says Maria. "My favourite was the tomato, Borlotti bean, and basil soup, along with the Indian spiced patties which were very flavoursome and filling too."

She continues; "Some of the foods had spoiled a little however during delivery which was a shame. The breakfast yogurt had blended with the fruit to make a very unappetising concoction - almost slightly curdled which was unfortunate."

Is the Balance Box recipe box worth the money?

Balance Box costs from £26.99 per day (1,200 calories recipe box) to £32.99 per day (1,800 calories recipe box). As all the meals are pre-made and the effort of meal planning, shopping, prep, and cooking is done for you, Balance Box is a great option if you're short on time and looking for a strict diet to follow to lose weight. However, the overall price of this recipe box is rather costly.

"For a Balance Box subscription at an average of £26.99 per day - for 7 days worth of meals for a whole month, you're looking at spending over £750. That doesn't even include delivery fees," says reviewer Maria. "That's a hefty food bill for just one member of the family."

Delivery fees for Balance Box are £4.95 for those living in London and £9.95 Nationwide for each delivery. Balance Box delivery twice a week.

Verdict

"Put the price of Balance Box to one side and you've got an ingenious idea for those who really want to control what they eat, eat healthier, and lose weight in the process," says Maria.

"It was so handy having every meal pre-planned for the day. Not having to worry about what I was going to have for lunch or for dinner. The majority of the food was delicious, and fresh, and made me feel healthy. I would recommend to those looking to take their dieting and healthy eating to the next level - looking for convenience, and for those that have money to spend."

