Baby Mori Clever Sleeping Bag Review

Score Pros Environmentally friendly

Innovative design

Luxury fabric Cons Pricey but an investment buy

The Baby Mori Clever Sleeping Bag is a well-designed baby sleeping bag which we asked mum and journalist Hollie Bond to test out with her baby daughter, Margot.

The Baby Mori Clever Sleeping Bag is one of the best baby sleeping bags you can buy. It really lives up to its name. It’s a clever design that means it’s extremely versatile and long-lasting. It also solves a lot of your parenting needs for both day and night sleeps. This arrived in a lovely box and was wrapped beautifully. For that reason, it would make a really gorgeous gift for a new baby.

The organic cotton is plump and soft to touch, keeping your baby cute and cuddly. The design is pared down and muted. We reviewed the pink shade which was pretty and looked smart and high-end. There are some clever design features like a double direction zip, pushchair belt opening, adjustable arm openings, and an adjustable length, meaning this product will grow with your child.

Design

Made from organic cotton, this baby sleeping bag is available in two-tone subtle muted colours. Hollie likes the way the bag looks: ‘It is really soft and luxurious and looks super stylish.’ The sleeping bag has adjustable arm openings so you can use it from a very early age, as long as the baby weighs more than 8-9lbs. ‘At 8 months I had Margot in the smaller arm opening and it was really easy to do – just two poppers on each side, which stayed shut even when she moved around the cot quite a lot,’ said Hollie.

However, Hollie said she would have preferred removable sleeves. ‘In a winter 2.5 tog bag (this bag also comes in 0.5 and 1.5 tog) I like removable sleeves as I find Margot’s arms don’t stay warm in our fairly cold period cottage and this sometimes wakes her up. The bag itself kept her lovely and toasty so I would definitely recommend it for winter sleeping.’

Comfort and features

The quality of this bag is amazing and probably one of the softest baby sleeping bags you’ll come across. ‘Margot has very sensitive skin around her chin and neck,’ adds Holliw. ‘The fact that the bag is made from natural materials is another bonus as it won’t irritate her eczema.’

Another excellent feature is the adjustable length. The bag looks quite long when you first get it out. That means it’ll last for a good two years, even with quite tall children. However, you don’t want a baby swimming around in masses of material, which is why Hollie loves the simple fold-over system with poppers. This feature makes it easy to adjust the sleeping baby to make it a shorter length.

The bag also has a double direction zip, which makes life easier as there’s less fumbling around to open and close the bag when you’re trying not to disturb a sleepy baby.

This sleeping bag has a really well-thought-out addition – a pushchair belt opening so that you’re able to have your baby securely in their pushchair and really cosy.

Value for money

The design is well thought-out with all the clever poppers and additional features like pushchair belt openings. Hollie thinks it’s good value for money. ‘It would appeal to readers who value really well-designed and environmentally conscious baby products,’ she said ‘And parents who are happy to pay a little extra for these features,’ she said.

The price at £69.50 might be prohibitive, but because of the adjustable length and arm openings, it’s the only sleeping bag you need (except if temperatures soar in the summer). As well as being luxurious to touch, you can personalise the bag and it comes in a lovely presentation box, all adding to the feeling that it is a little bit special.