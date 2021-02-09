Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Looks beautiful

Compact design will fit small spaces

Vibrating light and sound unit adds real value Cons Nightlight is too bright and awkwardly positioned

Hanging toys aren't very engaging

We asked new mum Katie Prior to put The Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet to the test with her six-week-old baby boy, Ryker. Check out our review to see what she thought and whether it’s right for you and your baby.

PurFlo Breathable Bassinet – View at JoJoMamanBebe | £149 A traditional Moses basket is usually made from a sturdy material such as wicker, but the downside is that the basket itself can be difficult to clean. While wicker is sturdy and robust, it’s not necessarily breathable or hypoallergenic. This is where the Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet comes in – it’s a fully breathable Moses basket with mesh panels to help prevent overheating and aid air circulation. It comes with a fully machine washable mattress pad and fitted sheet, so it’s well worth considering if your baby suffers from reflux because keeping it clean won’t be a challenge. It’s particularly easy to lift this bassinet off the frame, so it’s a good choice for moving from room to room with your baby throughout the day. The frame also has an in-built storage basket – such a useful feature – so you can keep nappies, wipes, and a change of clothes within easy reach for stress- free night-time nappy changes. There are three hanging toys attached to the hood, and an integrated ‘soothing centre’ that glows and vibrates, and plays sounds and lullabies. Best Moses basket for 2021: top choices for your newborn baby

Design Weighs: 9.2kg | Suitable from: 0-6m The Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet feels like a nurturing, cosy environment to pop your baby in, and it’s easy to assemble. “This was easy to put together, with just a few connecting parts, and we had it ready to use within 15 minutes,” says our tester, Katy. She found the instructions difficult to follow but was able to disregard them and use common sense to pop the parts together.

Sometimes when you’re shopping for baby gear, it can feel as though you have to choose either form or function. The beautifully-designed items sometimes lack core features that would be handy to have, while the models that are easy and intuitive to use aren’t always the most aesthetically pleasing. This Moses basket, however, is both stylish and practical. “I love the look of the bassinet,” says Katy. “It looks soft, cosy and luxurious. The soft truffle is a lovely warm beige colour. It is also surprisingly compact and does not take up a huge amount of space.”

Comfort and features The ‘soothing centre’ – which plays a lullaby and nature sounds, with two vibration modes and a nightlight – is a useful extra, according to our tester. “The lullabies and the nature sounds are pleasant, and not too ‘tinny’ for parents to listen to,” says Katy. “There are a couple of different volumes and there are also two strengths of the vibration mode.” Katy says her baby seemed to enjoy the vibrations, but she found the nightlight too bright and impractical, as it was difficult to use without it shining on her baby’s face. We like the fact that this bassinet comes with hanging toys attached – that’s another feature that adds value. Katy found that the toys didn’t hold her baby’s interest but she found a workaround. “The hanging toys are all pale and mostly white, so my baby was not too engaged by them,” she says. “But there are handles where I was able to attach a mobile which is useful – I have not been able to attach a mobile to any other Moses baskets I have tried.” PurFlo Breathable Bassinet – View at JoJoMamanBebe | £149 Value for money The luxurious fabric quality and breathable design make this a premium product, but it also offers good value – the soothing centre and hanging toys are truly useful extras. Overall, Katy thinks this is “ a sweet and useful product”, which her baby was very happy in, both for night time sleeping and day time naps. She thinks it would particularly would parents who are looking for a stylish and functional product but who perhaps doesn’t have a huge amount of space for a bulky bassinet.