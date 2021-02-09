Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet review

Pros
- Looks beautiful
- Compact design will fit small spaces
- Vibrating light and sound unit adds real value
Cons
- Nightlight is too bright and awkwardly positioned
- Hanging toys aren't very engaging
We asked new mum Katie Prior to put The Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet to the test with her six-week-old baby boy, Ryker. Check out our review to see what she thought and whether it’s right for you and your baby.
A traditional Moses basket is usually made from a sturdy material such as wicker, but the downside is that the basket itself can be difficult to clean. While wicker is sturdy and robust, it’s not necessarily breathable or hypoallergenic. This is where the Purflo PurAir Breathable Bassinet comes in – it’s a fully breathable Moses basket with mesh panels to help prevent overheating and aid air circulation. It comes with a fully machine washable mattress pad and fitted sheet, so it’s well worth considering if your baby suffers from reflux because keeping it clean won’t be a challenge.
It’s particularly easy to lift this bassinet off the frame, so it’s a good choice for moving from room to room with your baby throughout the day. The frame also has an in-built storage basket – such a useful feature – so you can keep nappies, wipes, and a change of clothes within easy reach for stress- free night-time nappy changes. There are three hanging toys attached to the hood, and an integrated ‘soothing centre’ that glows and vibrates, and plays sounds and lullabies.
Design
Weighs: 9.2kg | Suitable from: 0-6m
Comfort and features
We like the fact that this bassinet comes with hanging toys attached – that’s another feature that adds value. Katy found that the toys didn’t hold her baby’s interest but she found a workaround. “The hanging toys are all pale and mostly white, so my baby was not too engaged by them,” she says. “But there are handles where I was able to attach a mobile which is useful – I have not been able to attach a mobile to any other Moses baskets I have tried.”
Value for money
Verdict
"This is a stylish and compact bassinet, with useful functions to help soothe baby to sleep," says Katie Prior, mum to Ryker, six weeks. "It seems soft and cosy, and my baby was content chilling and sleeping in the bassinet. The muted colours, with beige or grey options, will complement most nurseries, and it will fit in smaller rooms with a handy storage space too."