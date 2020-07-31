Best Moses baskets: Where to buy a moses basket for your baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to buy a Moses basket for your baby but have no idea where to start?

Our handy guide will tell you exactly what makes the best Moses baskets and what to look out for when buying your first Moses basket, including safety tips and current bestsellers in the UK.

A Moses basket has to be one of our favourite baby essentials. With both a cute traditional feel and being practical for new parents, they make a lovely baby shower gift idea as most parents will have a Moses basket on their wish list!

The best Moses baskets are versatile, lightweight and good-quality. The baskets should come with a comfy mattress and provide a snug sleeping place for your little one. You can also buy basket stands, which hold the basket and can be rocked – a baby sleep aid that really works in those first few months!

Are Moses basket stands universal?

When it comes to buying a Moses basket, a stand is a matter of preference. If you like the idea of having your little one supported off the floor on a stand or if you’re planning on using your Moses basket as your baby’s cot for the first few months, a stand can be easily bought when purchasing your Moses basket.

You need to make sure the stand is sturdy and of course fits your chosen Moses basket – ask in store to make sure you get the matching stand and basket. If you plan on buying both online, take a note of the product number and search using that.

Are Moses baskets safe?

Like a cot, a Moses basket should be approved by the British safety standards. You should look out for the code BS EN 1466 when buying one, which means it’s approved.

Never lift or carry a Moses basket with a baby in it. The handles on a Moses basket are intended to make the product easy to handle and move around while it is empty.

“In my opinion the most number one consideration to look for is safety as a Moses basket needs to sit very firmly on its stand so it needs to be very sturdy,” Izabela Minkiewiczm, the owner and founder of Blue Almonds baby boutique in Kensington, told us.

“If your intention is to move around the home with it frequently, then make sure to invest in a light-weight option so it’s more versatile. “

How long does a Moses basket last?

Your newborn baby will only use a Moses basket for the first few months of their life before they grow out of it and need to be moved into a cot to sleep.

“A parent needs to monitor their baby’s movements in the basket and as soon as they notice the baby moving around a lot or wriggling, it’s time for them to migrate over to a cot bed,” Izabela advises.

However a the best Moses baskets, that have been made with good quality materials, will last far longer than your baby will need to use one. So you can keep it and use it again for future children, or pass it on to a friend or family member who needs one. Or, if the Moses basket is in great condition, consider selling it on.

Can babies sleep overnight in a Moses basket?

Yes! This is what they are intended for. A Moses basket is a baby’s first bed and it’s where they will spend much of their time for the first few months of their life.

Where is the best place to put a Moses basket in a bedroom?

Mark Nicholls, Marketing Director at organic baby brand The Little Green Sheep recommends: “keeping your Moses basket in your room near your bedside, but not close enough to come into contact with any loose bedding or your duvet. Keep away from radiators or windows to avoid humidity, or overheating.”

How to buy a cheap Moses basket

We’re all about saving money here at GoodtoKnow, so we’re sharing some of our top tips for buying a Moses basket on the cheap.

Online vs in store: Some shops will offer online discount and some will offer in store discount, either way you're best to do your research before you finally decide to buy – including going to see the Moses basket you want to buy so you know exactly how big or what it looks like etc.

Second hand: It's ok to buy a Moses basket second hand as long as it complies with the safety rules and regulations below. It's always best to buy second hand stuff in person instead of online so you can check the product out before you buy. We'd recommend buying a new mattress for your Moses basket though as this is a safety requirement.

Sales: Holding off until there are sales on is a great idea – Black Friday, Boxing Day sales, January sales and end of season sales are great for bagging yourself a bargain!

Vouchers and discount codes: If you're buying a Moses basket online, it would be wise to have a look on Google to see if you can find any discount codes for the shop you're buying from or the product brand before you buy – you never know, you might save a few pounds!

Best Moses baskets

There are lots of choices when it comes to buying a Moses basket – from the style and colour, to the material and stand it comes with. We’ve looked at quality, practicality and price. As well as what other parents say! Here are some of the bestsellers on the market at the moment:

Black, Orange And Turquoise Woven Moses Basket

Age range: Suitable from birth until approx. 3 to 4 months

Features: Perfect for parents looking to add a little colour and vibrancy to any nursery or space in their home, all the stylish Moses baskets made by The Basket Room come in these wonderful colours. Handmade with robust veta vera grasses in Ghana, these fairtrade and ethical Moses baskets bring a valuable second income to the weavers.

GoodtoKnow: Each basket comes with a foam mattress and cotton sheet and complies with British Standards BS EN 1466.

Price: £169

SHOP NOW: Black, Orange And Turquoise Woven Moses Basket, £169

The Little Green Sheep Natural Knitted Moses Basket and Mattress

Age range: Suitable from birth until approx. 3 to 4 months (or until your baby is able to roll over or pull themselves upright)

Features: As well as looking simply gorgeous, this model features a strong natural palm leaf basket and a chemical-free Little Green Sheep mattress with a certified organic knitted cotton liner for the most natural sleeping environment for your baby.

GoodtoKnow: The Little Green Sheep is a multi award winning natural brand famed for creating the UK’s very first certified organic baby mattress.

Price: £79.95

SHOP NOW: The Little Green Sheep Natural Knitted Moses Basket and Mattress, £79.95

Noah Pod Moses Basket

Age range: Suitable from newborn for up to 9kg

Features: Soft and gentle 100% cotton waffle fabric with generous soft padded surround and water resistant and breathable mattress allowing easy air movement. Parents love how sturdy it feels.

GoodtoKnow: Comes with a rocking stand to fit the Moses basket

Price: £74.99

SHOP NOW: Noah Pod Moses Basket with Deluxe Grey Rocking Stand, £74.99

Shnuggle Moses Basket in Slate Grey

Age range: Suitable from birth until 6 months (or until baby can sit unaided)

Features: Made from a super-strong, hypoallergenic and easy to clean material so it’s super safe for your baby, with a sturdy base that won’t sag over time.

GoodtoKnow: The hood has a clever locking system so it actually stays up!

Price: £80.99

SHOP NOW: Shnuggle Moses Basket in Slate Grey, £80.99

Clair de Lune Stars and Stripes Grey Wicker Moses Basket

Age range: Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).

Features: Made from 100% soft cotton fabric and comes complete with an adjustable hood, padded liner, delicately embroidered 2.0 tog coverlet and a mattress. (Stand sold separately.)

GoodtoKnow: Dressings are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees

Price: £64.95

SHOP NOW: Clair de Lune Stars and Stripes Grey Wicker Moses Basket, £64.95

Tommee Tippee Sleepee Baby Moses Basket and Rocking Stand

Age range: Suitable from birth to 6 months (or up to 9kgs)

Features: 300 air holes along the side and base to help regulate baby’s temperature and breathability while the water-resistant mattress cover is both wipe clean and machine washable.

GoodtoKnow: Comes with a mattress, liner and rocking stand.

Price: £89.99

SHOP NOW: Tommee Tippee Sleepee Baby Moses Basket and Rocking Stand, £89.99

Mamas & Papas’ Welcome to the World Moses Basket

Age range: Suitable from birth – 5 months approx.

Features: Includes plush elephant character and pointelle cloud hanging elements with playful pom pom detailing and cotton soft fabric for snuggly naps.

GoodtoKnow: Product is wipe clean only.

Price: £99

SHOP NOW: Mamas & Papas’ Welcome to the World Moses Basket, £99

Essentials you’ll need for your baby’s Moses basket

John Lewis & Partners Basic Foam Moses Mattress

Features: Measuring 74 x 28cm, it’s important to make sure this would fit any moses basket you buy. It’s made of foam, ensuring support for your baby too.

GoodtoKnow: The mattress has a non-removable cover that can be wiped clean, to ensure that it’s easy for you to sort any little accidents that may happen.

Price: £10

SHOP NOW: John Lewis & Partners Basic Foam Moses Mattress, £10

John Lewis & Partners Cotton Fitted Moses Basket Sheet, Pack of 3

Features: This pack of three fitted sheets for your moses basket measures 28 x 74 cm, also, and are made of pure cotton for a soft and breathable feel.

GoodtoKnow: The sheets are machine washable, and should be dried flat to ensure the quality maintains.

Price: £12 for a pack of three.

SHOP NOW: John Lewis & Partners Cotton Fitted Moses Basket Sheets, £12

Dinosaur print 2.5 tog baby sleeping bag

Features: Some prefer to pop their baby in a baby sleeping bag for their night-time sleep (be sure to check with your doctor whether this is safe for your child), and this adorable dinosaur one is a great option. It comes in sizes 0-6 months, and 6-18 months.

GoodtoKnow: The sleeping bag has wadding inside for extra warmth, meaning it’s recommended for year-round use, apart from the height of summer when it may be too warm for your baby. There’s also a side zip, and shoulder fastening, for easy changing.

Price: £18

SHOP NOW: Dinosaur print 2.5 tog baby sleeping bag, £18

Tommee Tippee The Original Grobag Newborn Easy Swaddle, 0-3 Months

Features: This newborn swaddle grobag makes swaddling easy – simply place your baby in and zip up, with no need for complicated wrapping. Swaddles are meant to replicate the close environment of the womb, and so is only suitable from birth to approximately 3 months old.

GoodtoKnow: The grobag unzips from the bottom, so you can swiftly execute nighttime changes without disturbing your little’un too much.

Price: £18.99

SHOP NOW: Tommee Tippee The Original Grobag Newborn Easy Swaddle, £18.99