Archie and Lilibet have LA playdates with these celebrity kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, have playdates with James Corden’s kids.

The British comedian, actor and presenter has revealed that he has been to the Sussexes’ LA home with his children for them to play with Archie Harrison and baby Lilibet Diana.

Speaking about his friendship with Prince Harry and life in the States, the Gavin and Stacey writer, who shares three kids with wife Julia Carey, revealed that the little ones have a sweet bond.

When asked if he had paid a visit to Harry and Meg’s mansion in Montecito, James, whose children are Max, 11, Carey, seven and Charlotte, four, told The Sun, “It was more a sort of playdate scenario.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the USA after stepping back from their royal duties at the start of 2020, leaving The Firm to become financially independent and giving up their ties to the royal family.

“I’m a huge fan of both of them. Obviously I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it’s really hard to judge, or be judgmental,” James said of the couple, confirming his support for them.

Praising Harry, the Late Late Show host continued, “I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

“I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner.”