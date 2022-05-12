We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William made another joke about ‘broody’ Kate Middleton as she cooed over and cuddled an adorable baby during their latest royal trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off on a two-day royal visit to Scotland yesterday making a stop at a local primary school.

During their visit, the couple played games, sang nursery rhymes and even hinted at Kate’s hopes for baby number four.

Prince William joked that his wife Kate Middleton is ‘broody’ as she cuddled a cute baby boy during their Glasgow visit.

The pair travelled to Scotland for two days as part of the Platinum Jubilee tour and stopped off at St John’s Primary School in Inverclyde. The school teaches a new project called Roots of Empathy, run by the charity Action for Children, of which Kate is a patron.

The Roots of Empathy program aims to teach primary school students about human development and the importance of empathy, by having mothers and their babies attend the sessions so that pupils can interact with them.

Clearly, William sensed that this visit could be trouble for the mother of three, as according to OK! upon their arrival, he joked, “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

Sure enough, Kate was soon photographed cooing and cuddling a 10-month-old baby called Saul and chatting happily with his mother, Laura Molloy.

The couple, who wore matching outfits for a special reason, also got stuck into the activities, with Kate sitting crossed-legged on the floor with the pupils, joining in with the singing of nursery rhymes and watching the babies crawl.

This visit isn’t the first time that William has joked about his wife’s desire for another baby. In fact, during a visit in January, Kate was seen cuddling a baby and was met with coos from the crowd, to which William delcared “no more children” and said, “Don’t be giving my wife any more ideas!”

Kate herself has also made jokes about it, saying during her solo trip to Denmark, “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying ‘let’s have another one’.”