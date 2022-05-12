Trending:

Prince William jokes to get ‘broody’ Kate Middleton ‘out of here’ as she cuddles baby during Glasgow visit

    Prince William joked that his wife Kate Middleton is ‘broody’ as she cuddled a cute baby boy during their Glasgow visit.

    The pair travelled to Scotland for two days as part of the Platinum Jubilee tour and stopped off at St John’s Primary School in Inverclyde. The school teaches a new project called Roots of Empathy, run by the charity Action for Children, of which Kate is a patron.

    The Roots of Empathy program aims to teach primary school students about human development and the importance of empathy, by having mothers and their babies attend the sessions so that pupils can interact with them.

    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds 10-month-old son Saul Molloy during a Roots of Empathy session on her visit to St. John's Primary School in Glasgow on May 11, 2022.

    Clearly, William sensed that this visit could be trouble for the mother of three, as according to OK! upon their arrival, he joked, “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

    Sure enough, Kate was soon photographed cooing and cuddling a 10-month-old baby called Saul and chatting happily with his mother, Laura Molloy. 

    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets Laura Molloy and her 10-month-old son Saul Molloy during a visit to St. John's Primary School in Glasgow on May 11, 2022

    The couple, who wore matching outfits for a special reason, also got stuck into the activities, with Kate sitting crossed-legged on the floor with the pupils, joining in with the singing of nursery rhymes and watching the babies crawl.

    This visit isn’t the first time that William has joked about his wife’s desire for another baby. In fact, during a visit in January, Kate was seen cuddling a baby and was met with coos from the crowd, to which William delcared “no more children” and said, “Don’t be giving my wife any more ideas!”

    Kate herself has also made jokes about it, saying during her solo trip to Denmark, “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying ‘let’s have another one’.”