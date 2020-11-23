We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have already completed the most essential Christmas tradition of the season.



A royal insider has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas-loving children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have written their letters to Santa early this year.

According to Marie Claire, the source revealed that Christmas is “their favourite time of the year”.

The young Cambridges have even been “nagging” their royal parents to put the Christmas tree up too. Sound familiar?

How is Prince George different to his siblings?

The insider went on to describe how each of William and Kate’s children have very distinct personalities.

Whilst Prince George was described as being “well-behaved”, they spoke of how the other two had a “cheeky streak”. Louis is supposedly “more like Charlotte in personality”, than their big brother.

And when it comes to hobbies, it seems the young Cambridges couldn’t be more different too. Princess Charlotte reportedly loves gymnastics and has taken up kids’ yoga recently. Whilst Prince George is “obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology”.

The source claims that the young prince can’t wait to take his love one step further and go diving when he is old enough.

As Christmas approaches, however, the royal siblings’ boundless enthusiasm aligns in their delight for all things festive.

How will the Royal Family be celebrating Christmas differently this year?

This heart-warming revelation comes as the Queen is forced to make drastic changes to what is usually a very traditional affair. She made the decision to cancel the Royal Family’s annual Christmas Day Church service.

This is believed to have been done to avoid the build-up of the usual crowds who gather for the event. Each year fans of the Royal Family arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church with gifts and flowers. This would raise the risk of potentially spreading the virus.

What do the Royal Family traditionally do on Christmas Day?

The family have very specific Royal festive traditions. They all attend the Christmas Day service together before enjoying a big Christmas meal with an assortment of dishes.

Former Royal Chef, Darren McGrady, recently told Good Housekeeping that the royals like to “stick with the same meal year after year”.

Video of the Week

He described the Christmas meal as including “a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert.”

The Royal Family may be unable to enjoy some traditional aspects of the big day. However, it seems likely they’ll continue to enjoy their much-loved classic Christmas meal on December 25.