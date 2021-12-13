We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton was spotted Christmas shopping at one of her daughter Kate Middleton’s favourite luxury jewellers in Chelsea.

Carole Middleton was seen browsing the range of jewellery at Cassandra Goad on London’s Sloane Street, where pieces reach prices of up to £33,000.

The Mail Online reports that the future Queen Consort’s mother was busy perusing lavish necklaces at the designer store on Friday, potentially looking for a Christmas gift for Catherine.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton’s Christmas Day wardrobe malfunction was revealed by a royal fan.

Carole, who runs a party supplies business called Party Pieces, was photographed on a solo winter shopping trip ahead of the weekend, taking a look at the glitzy treats on offer at London’s Cassandra Goad.

Her daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been spotted wearing Cassandra Goad pieces on various occasions, opting for a pair of Cavolfiore Pearl Stud earrings by the designer for Prince Louis christening in 2018. Priced at £4,360, the earrings were the perfect addition to Kate’s regal outfit on her son’s special day.

Kate has also been snapped sporting the Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven earrings multiple times, adding a touch of sparkle to her look with the golden pendants.

With Catherine known to be a fan of the Cassandra Goad designs, it’s likely that Carole was on the hunt for a Christmas present for her royal daughter.

This comes after Carole confirmed that her annual tradition of decorating the Christmas tree with royal grandkids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is going ahead once again this year.

But perfectionist Carole makes sure that the little ones aren’t left responsible for trimming a tree to impress, admitting that she has a separate one that she decorates herself.

Sharing details of the touching festive tradition on the Party Pieces Instagram account, a caption beside a photo of a tree with a gorgeous golden star balanced on top, says, “Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself. My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it’s time to invest in something new.”