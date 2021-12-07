We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The businesswoman, who runs Party Pieces has given fans an insight into her royal family Christmas at her home.

Carole Middleton has opened up on a special family Christmas tradition that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will take part in at her home.

As a mother to Kate Middleton, Carole is very hands-on when it comes to looking after her grandchildren Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and after previously hinted at what she might be gifting her grandchildren in the run-up to Christmas.

Carole, who earned grandparent points when she introduced Prince George to Bear Grylls, has now revealed the sweet reason for having two Christmas trees in her home.

She took to Instagram to explain as she shared a snap of her latest must-have item from her Party Pieces collection. She said, “Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself.”

Decorating Christmas trees is a Middleton family tradition that Carole enjoys doing each year and it looks like it could be the first time Prince Louis, three, will get properly involved now he’s older.

But there is one tradition that will be slightly different for the Cambridge kids this year when it comes to decorating their tree at grandma Middleton’s house,

Carole explained, “My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it’s time to invest in something new. This Light Up Gold Star will bring an extra twinkle to proceedings.”

Let’s hope the kids don’t squabble over who gets to put the tree topper on, after all, there are only two trees and three children.

And fans have praised her efforts.

One fan wrote, ‘Carole. A great mom and grandma’

Another fan put, ‘That would be perfect on my tree’

And a third fan added, ‘Everything you put together for Christmas. Classic and beautiful inspiration.’

But if you’re looking for a twist on the traditional Christmas tree, Carole gave a sneak peek at an alternative Christmas tree – made from coloured balloons. Now, this looks like a tree that kids would love to help make.

She captioned it, ‘BRANCH OUT 🎄🎅🎁🎈 Ring the changes this Christmas by swapping your usual tree for one of our spectacular balloon ones. It’s easy to assemble and comes with approximately 100 balloons in white, green, and gold. A festive showstopper!’

The ballon tree can be made by inflating the balloons with normal air.

Now that balloon tree looks lots of fun for kids – perhaps even the royal Cambridge kids.