Carole Middleton has taken inspiration from the Queen to create a special new range for her party business, Party Pieces.

From street parties and picnics to colourful parades, the entire country is gearing up to take part in the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

Now, Kate Middleton’s mum Carole has launched a Party Pieces line ahead of the big royal event.

Party Pieces, Carole Middleton’s brand, features 49 different items for sale as part of the new Jubilee range. The line includes patriotic red, white, and blue bunting, flags, and balloons so royal fans can throw their own celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Most of the items on sale are under £5 and Party Pieces takes pleasure in the fact that the vast majority of them are environmentally friendly.

“Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with our range of patriotic decorations, tableware and accessories. From bunting and balloons, to cups and plates, we’ve got you covered with this range,” the description reads.

There’s an 18-inch ‘Union Jack Foil Balloons’ for £2.99 and a bundle of three traditional ‘Union Jack Fabric Hand Flags’ for £3.99 among the party supplies. A British-themed celebration isn’t complete without some classic Union Jack flags.

Give the flags to your guests as they come to get them in the mood for the celebration, or sprinkle them throughout your house as a decor.

For £2.99, you can have ‘Glitter Table Decorations’ in the shape of the number ’70,’ and for £4.99, you can get a bundle of eight ‘Best of British Plates’.

The ‘Best of British Bunting’ which measures three metres and costs £9.99, is one of the more expensive items.

There are also £4.99 ‘Right Royal Spectacle Union Jack Cake Toppers’ in the shape of the monarch and her corgis, which come in a box of 12.