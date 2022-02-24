We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to celebrate her 70th year on the throne with a special party as and fans are wondering how to get tickets for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert is being held in the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4th June.

Her Majesty is giving members of the public the chance to join in with her celebrations in person.

The countdown to the extra long bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is on and as a result some royal fans are keen to know how they can get tickets for the special concert.

As part of the bumper weekend-long celebrations, the BBC has revealed that 5,000 lucky members of the public will be able to join her majesty for a Platinum Party at the Palace in the grounds her London home Buckingham Palace and help her mark the occasion in the best way possible.

And if you’re planning on travelling to the capital you might want to know how you can be in with the chance of bagging one of the ‘best seats in the house’ and it won’t cost you a penny…

How to get Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert tickets

To be in with the chance of getting tickets for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert you can apply online between 24th February and 23rd March via the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee Concert website.

On the site, simply fill in the online form which asks you to provide your name, address, place of birth, and if you’re over the age of 18.

The reason the organisers are collecting this data is so that they can “check the applicant is old enough to apply” and so they can “assess them against the eligibility criteria, and for security/ID purposes”.

You also have to provide the name, date of birth and address of your guest plus any accessibility requirements.

The ballot will close at 23:59 on 23rd of March 2022.

For the concert, a special stage is set to be erected in front of Buckingham Palace, similar to her 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations which saw musicians come together to perform – with Queen guitarist Brian May even performing from the roof of Buckingham Palace itself.

And this time round the entertainment promises to be even more special with global pop and rock stars, opera singers and a full live orchestra.

That’s not all, famous faces from TV, film and the stage will celebrate some of the Queen’s most significant cultural moments during her 70 year reign.

Some tickets are even being given away to charities. And the tickets won’t be available to purchase.

Who is on the line up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert?

George Ezra has been confirmed as the first musician on the line up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

He will be joined by “pop stars to rock royalty to opera singers” the names of whom are yet to be released.

But if the line up is as impressive as in previous years, it will be an unmissable event – Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John performed at a Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012. George is currently suffering from chickenpox and has been forced to postpone some of his upcoming gigs. He tweeted, “Hello 👋 As you can see, I’m pretty under the weather right now with chicken pox so I’m sorry to say that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows. The rescheduled dates will be:

April 12 – London Palladium

April 13 – Manchester Opera house

April 14 – Edinburgh Usher Hall” Let’s hope he’s feeling better soon! Get well George!

How can you watch the Queen’s concert?

You can watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on BBC One and listen live on Radio 2 on Saturday 4th of June 2022.

The whole concert is likely to be available to watch on catchup on the BBC iPlayer.