Kate Middleton and Prince William have admitted they feel “useless” as they reveal Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s heartbreaking curiosity over what’s happening in Ukraine.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, where they spoke of their latest parenting struggle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met volunteers who were filling lorries with aid to support the humanitarian relief effort following the Russian invasion.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up on their latest parenting struggle by admitting they feel “useless” as Prince George and Princess Charlotte have heartbreaking questions about Ukraine.

Many parents with young children will face the same dilemma when deciding how to explain Russia’s conflict with Ukraine to their children and answer any questions they may have about the harrowing scenes.

But while it’s possible to help by donating to Ukraine, many people feel helpless when it comes to watching the events unfold.

And during their visit to the volunteers, Prince William revealed his eldest children, Prince George, aged eight, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, have been ‘asking all about’ the unfolding tragedy.

William said, “Ours have been coming home asking all about it. They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.”

He suggested he had found it difficult discussing some of it with his children, adding he had to ‘choose my words carefully to explain what is going on’.

It’s not the first time the Cambridge kids have been inquisitive over what’s happening in the world.

Prince William previously revealed Prince George was ‘confused’ by the sad life reality of littering.

William and Kate wore Ukrainian yellow and blue solidarity badges and took trays of chocolate brownies and granola bars, homemade at Kensington Palace, for the volunteers working at the centre in nearby Holland Park.

The Duke also spoke of his shock at seeing war on European soil, saying Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia.

‘It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,’ he said.

He admitted that he, like many, wanted to do more to help, saying, “We feel so useless.”

Older children might ask questions like, what is a Russian oligarch? or where does the UK get its oil and gas from? as they listen to the daily developments, as at least two million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict, with four million expected to be displaced as the Russian invasion continues.