Duchess Camilla teams up with huge TV star for a very special project

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has teamed up with Normal People's star Daisy Edgar-Jones to share their love of reading.

The Golden Globes nominee and the Duchess came together as part of her new book club.

The actress has just landed a role in the film adaptation of the bestselling book ‘Where The Crawdads Sing ‘ where she will portray the book’s central character Kya.

A video of Daisy was shared on Duchess Camilla’s new Instagram account for her recently launched book club called The Reading Room.

In the footage Daisy, who shot to fame last year after appearing in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, shares her love of Where The Crawdads Sing and the honour of playing Kya.

“I think she’s such a special character and such a special person and I think this book will stay with me forever, so to be able to step inside her world for the next few months, I just feel very lucky and I could not recommend this book enough.

“I just feel that this idea of isolation was such a resonant one when I read it because of the climate that we’re currently living in.

“We’ve all experienced such loneliness and disconnect to our friends and our family because of the pandemic, so being able to escape into Kya’s world and see how she finds comfort and solace and love through the connections she makes with the beautiful natural world that’s around her I just found incredibly comforting and moving.”

Duchess Camilla created the Reading Room to help uplift people during the pandemic after receiving positive feedback on her book recommendations and her longstanding literacy campaign which she began to help inspire more reading among all ages.

Camilla unveiled her Reading Room Instagram page back in January, announcing, “To me, reading is a great adventure. I’ve loved it since I was very small and I’d love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do. You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. There’s every type of emotion humans experience in a book.”