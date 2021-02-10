We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it was announced today.

Clarence House has confirmed the news that the royal pair have been given the jab, weeks after the Queen and Prince Philip were given it.

Both royals are in their early 70s but had decided to wait until the national rollout came to their turn, refusing to use any royal privileges that would enable them to jump the queue.

Prince Charles had said he would “absolutely” get the vaccine when it was offered to him, but had assured the public that he’d wait his turn adding that he was, “way down the list.”

In an interview with CNN he said, “I think vaccination is critical to ensure we have a way out of this, otherwise it is going to be very difficult.”

It has not been revealed whether the couple were given the Pfizer jab or the Oxford AstraZeneca, but Camilla reportedly received her jab at their Wiltshire home, where she has been based during the third lockdown.

A spokesman from Clarence House said, “The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Charles and Camilla had spent the first lockdown in Scotland, where they had to self-isolate after Charles tested positive for coronavirus. Although he only suffered mild symptoms it was mandatory that they followed government guidance.

Camilla tested negative to the virus but she did have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh revealed that they had their vaccines earlier on the year as they hoped it would encourage the British public to get their own.

It is rare for the royal family to disclose any medical information, but it is thought that the heads of state are attempting to tackle misinformation surrounding the jab and spur Brits on to accept the injection.