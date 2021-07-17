Duchess of Cornwall sends heartfelt message on 74th birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 74th birthday on Saturday and was flooded with celebratory messages to mark the special occasion.

Among those to wish Camilla many happy returns were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen.

Camilla later took to Instagram to share a stunning portrait photo of herself wearing a black and white floral dress alongside a heartfelt message to her well-wishers.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎂,” the post read.

Earlier in the morning, Kate and William lead the tributes to Camilla, sending her birthday wishes on Instagram and Twitter.

Posting on their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Camilla, the royal couple wrote: “Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” followed by a balloon emoji.

They also took to Twitter and shared a different stunning snap of the Duchess from a fundraiser she attended earlier this week alongside the same message.

The Queen also marked her daughter-in-law’s special day, sharing a photo on the Royal Family’s Instagram Stories of Camilla in a chic green jacket and patterned scarf.

The caption read: “Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!” followed by a cake emoji, adding: “#HAPPYBIRTHDAYHRH. Swipe up to find out more about HRH’s life and work.”

Camilla was also inundated with well wishes from royal fans across the globe on social media.

“Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy Birthday and all the best,” wrote one,’ while a second penned: “Happy birthday your royal highness…I hope you have a truly wonderful day.”

Last year, Camilla, who has been married to the Prince of Wales for 16 years, spent her birthday with her family at Raymill, her private Wiltshire home.