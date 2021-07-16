We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face ‘financial trouble’ if their very lucrative media deals don’t pay off according to a royal commentator.



Since moving to their new LA home, Prince Harry and Meghan have taken on numerous multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

But royal commentators believe they could face financial difficulties if the deals don’t pay off.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals from ‘the Firm’ in 2020, and since their move to LA, have signed several lucrative media deals.

The couple has a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and a podcast deal with Spotify. Most recently Meghan has even written her own children’s book, The Bench.

The royal couple has found success in America but one royal commentator, Daniela Elser says they could face ‘financial trouble’ if the deals don’t pay off.

In an article for news.com.au, she wrote that with the big deals with Netflix and Spotify, come pressures to deliver. She said, ‘The problem with this paradigm is that their entire money-making ability is pegged to their ability to generate good PR.”

She explains that “given their costs for security and their home in Montecito have been estimated at around $5.9 million, they would need their productions to smash hits.”

However, the couple, who recently welcomed their second child together, baby Lilibet, seem to have more and more exciting business opportunities up their sleeves.

It was recently announced that Meghan has signed another deal with Netflix for her very own animated series. Which Fans think is based on her life, due to the main character’s name, Pearl.

Their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has also been nominated for an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special.’