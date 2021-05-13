We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla accompanied the Queen as she carried out her first major public engagement since Prince Philip’s death and she showed her support for the monarch in a very special way.

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles attended the State Opening of Parliament on May 11 as they supported the Queen at her first major royal appearance since her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away. As a pivotal member of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, the Duke of Edinburgh often sat alongside her at this important state occasion until his retirement in 2017.

This year’s opening featured a particularly heartbreaking detail that many might have missed as the Consort’s Throne was removed from the House of Lords since his passing.

The Queen instead sat alone on the Sovereign’s Throne, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla a short distance away from her. Though whilst they were not sitting next to Her Majesty, Camilla found a particularly special way to support her mother-in-law at this difficult time.

For this public engagement, Camilla chose an elegant cream dress and matching coat, but it was the brooch that accessorized her outfit that holds great meaning for her and the Queen.

This beautiful piece of jewellery is the Queen Mother’s Rock Crystal Brooch, believed to have been borrowed by Camilla from the Queen herself.

The Queen Mother was previously pictured wearing this stunning piece attached to her hat and it’s said that she began wearing it back in the 1920s.

In contrast, Camilla wore it pinned to the left side of her coat. Behind the crystals, the back is transparent allowing the colour of the clothing beneath it to show through.

But this isn’t the only piece of the Queen Mother’s jewellery Camilla has worn in recent times. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen wearing another stand-out brooch in a video shared in honour of Burns Night.

This diamond brooch is shaped like two thistles and was once a favourite of the Queen Mother, who again also wore this on her hat.

It is no doubt incredibly meaningful for Her Majesty to be reminded of her beloved mother with Camilla’s brooch choices.

The Queen will likely be reflecting on happy family memories as she continues to mourn Prince Philip.