The Queen has issued a powerful message to the nation’s Paralympians and royal fans were quick to show their support as they revealed they “100% agree”.

Her Majesty has shared her pride at Team GB’s performances as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games drew to a close on September 5.

Royal fans praised the Queen’s meaningful response as they celebrated such talented athletes.

The Queen has shared a heartfelt message following the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and her words have really resonated with fans. Team GB’s brilliant Paralympians took home 124 medals, including 41 golds, coming second on the overall medal table behind China. The Tokyo Paralympics also saw Dame Sarah Storey become Britain’s most decorated Paralympian ever as she secured her 17th gold medal.

Now the Queen has shown her pride in Team GB as she issued an important message during her first Balmoral break since Prince Philip’s death.

“I offer my warm congratulations to Paralympic athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, on their enormous success at the Tokyo Games,” she announced on the Royal Family’s official website.

“The commitment, dedication and adaptability shown by you, and your support teams, during the exceptional circumstances of the last 18 months has been inspirational. Your performances have lifted the nation and your triumphs have been celebrated by us all.

“I send my very best wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games. ELIZABETH R,” the Queen declared.

Her Majesty’s deeply personal message to so many inspirational Paralympians has been met with huge support from royal fans, many of whom echoed her powerful sentiments.

‘Great message from Her Majesty! The athletes were amazing,’ one person commented.

‘I 100% agree and after the 18 months of challenges to just get there was an achievement and every athlete must have endured more challenges just to get to the start line’, someone else declared, appearing to reference the impact of the recent Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

‘Three cheers to HM and four cheers to the brilliance of the para team’, a third person replied.

Whilst a fellow fan agreed, writing, ‘Beautiful message from Her Majesty The Queen to paralympians from GB, NI and across the commonwealth. Well done to all’.

Throughout recent weeks, viewers have been inspired by the athletes’ remarkable performances after what has been a very challenging time. The Queen’s heartfelt declaration that the nation had been “lifted” by such brilliant displays of “dedication” and “commitment” reflects just how much our talented Paralympians have impacted so many.

As she continues to mourn her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Queen’s spirits might also be “lifted” to think of this year’s remarkable Games.