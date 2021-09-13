We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has spoken about his grandfather, Prince Philip, with the royal family for the first time since stepping back as a senior royal and moving to LA.

Prince Philip passed away in April, aged 99, following a stay in hospital, and undergoing a heart procedure.

The family has now reunited on-screen, following his funeral and continued tensions between the Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan, to pay tribute to Prince Philip and celebrate his life.

Prince Harry appears in the emotional trailer for the BBC’s new documentary, ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.’

He can be seen speaking about the late Duke of Edinburgh alongside his brother Prince William, his cousin, Zara Tindall, and his father Prince Charles, though they all feature in separate clips. However this is the first on-screen project Harry has taken part in with his family since he and Meghan stepped out of the royal spotlight.

Opening up on his bond with Prince Philip, Harry said, “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”

Prince William also shared, “He has always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done really.”

The trailer shows a series of clips of a young Prince Philip, including one heartwarming video of Prince Charles and Princess Anne as children riding tricycles with their father, with the Queen chasing behind them.

In the video, Zara says about her grandfather, “You never really prepare yourself for losing him, because was always there.”

Prince Charles also spoke about his father saying, We were lucky to have him for nearly a hundred years.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air on the BBC One Wednesday 22nd of September at 9pm