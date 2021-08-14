We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank will reportedly become a director of his father’s business, Pangaea Land And Property Limited.

Jack’s new role comes after he was spotted on a boat with bikini-clad women as part of his role as brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila.

Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank will become a director of his father’s accountancy business, Pangaea Land And Property Limited.

According to the Daily Mail, Jack will step into the role following his father, George Brooksbank’s retirement in June.

“Now that his father has retired, it’s time for Jack to take over and to take on a more serious role to support his family,” an insider told the paper’s Eden Confidential.

George, 72, who was gravely ill with Covid last year, quietly stepped down in June. The firm is co-run by William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth, whose grandmother was the romantic novelist Dame Barbara Cartland.

Jack’s apparent new role comes after his mother-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, defended his appearance on a boat earlier this month, which saw him pose for photos with bikini-clad women as part of his role as brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity,” Sarah, Duchess of York, said during an appearance on The One Show to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass. “He’s just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond, actually.”

Sarah continued: “He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.

“So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

The 61-year-old then went on to speak about her grandson, August – Eugenie and Jack’s six-month-old baby. “I’ve had sisters with daughters, and now it’s Barbies put to one side, I’ve got to get into cars and trucks and engines,” she explained.

“Although it has to be said, lovely August, if he wants Barbies we’ll bring the Barbies back out! I think in life we never judge anybody or anything, we just go for the heart.”

Sarah continued: “I’m so lucky, my girls, Eugenie’s a great mum, everyone says you’re so excited with your grandson and I say no, I’m so proud of my daughter, she’s a great mother.”

“And then Beatrice is about to have her first [baby] – and she’s already got [stepson] Wolfie, who she’s really good with, and he’s five, so he likes watching Storytime with Fergie.”