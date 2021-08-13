Prince Charles shares surprising message for anyone traveling in London

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has issued an exciting message for anyone traveling near Green Park in London as they could catch a glimpse of some very rare visitors.

The Prince of Wales has shared new pictures of some particularly cute Green Park guests.

Prince Charles is the patron of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and several rare breed sheep have been brought in to help improve biodiversity.

Prince Charles has long been a champion of biodiversity and today he shared a rather surprising message in tribute to his love of nature. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, revealed that Green Park in London is currently hosting some particularly adorable arrivals. Taking to the official Clarence House Twitter account, Charles posted a selection of sweet snaps of rare sheep grazing happily.

‘If you’re near Green Park in London today, take a look at the rare breed sheep grazing on the wildflower meadow in the park,’ the caption declared, before going on to explain exactly why the fluffy visitors have been given free reign to roam.

‘The sheep help improve the biodiversity of meadows and grasslands as they are able to chew and digest tough plants that can take over pastures.’

The sheep certainly looked to be making the most of their visit as they munched their way through the picturesque meadow. Though this won’t be the last time they visit, as their trip forms part of Green Park Grazing Week from 9th-15th August.

For several years now, the Royal Parks’ Mission: Invertebrate, which aims to enrich the wildlife of the Royal Parks, has run this exciting week in partnership with Mudchute Farm and Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Each summer, they graze rare breed sheep and cattle on Green Park’s wildflower meadow, helping to transform this habitat into an ideal home for London wildlife. And it seems Prince Charles might already have met some gentle grazers.

In a heart-warming follow-up post, the future king can be seen standing alongside several sheep, as well as some tiny piglets.

‘The Prince of Wales is Patron of @RBSTrarebreeds, a charity which works to secure the future of rare and native breeds of farm livestock’, the caption explained.

This comes just weeks after Prince Charles welcomed some equally adorable new arrivals to the Queen’s Norfolk home. Members of The Firm traditionally spend Christmas together at the historic Sandringham Estate. Though due to the Covid-19 pandemic this family gathering was cancelled last year, with the Queen instead opting to remain at Windsor Castle.

Instead, Charles returned in July to attend the release of a new group of Eurasian Curlews. These highly endangered water birds are one of the country’s most iconic threatened species.

Now the Sandringham Estate will provide a stunning home from which these stunning birds can hopefully thrive.