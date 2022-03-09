James Middleton’s rare Kate Middleton mention is so special

James Middleton has used International Women’s Day to share a rare but touching tribute to his sister Kate.
James Middleton has shown admiration for some of the women in his life by honouring his sister Kate Middleton in a touching tribute to mark International Women’s Day.
The entrepreneur who founded a cake making business, has reached out to support the “inspirational women” in his life by dedicating a post to them.
James, shared a new photo of his wife Alizee Thevenet feeding a baby goat while surrounded by their dogs and chose to praise his female family members by giving his sister Kate, younger sister Pippa and mum Carole Middleton a shout out on this special day.
He captioned the snap, “Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too 🐾 ❤️” he wrote.
“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day. Happy International Women’s day,” James concluded.
