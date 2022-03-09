James Middleton’s rare Kate Middleton mention is so special

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Middleton has used International Women's Day to share a rare but touching tribute to his sister Kate.

James Middleton has branded his sister Kate Middleton an ‘inspiration’ in rare tribute to mark International Women’s Day.

As younger brother of Kate, James Middleton has proven they have a close knit family with his latest Instagram post.

James Middleton has shown admiration for some of the women in his life by honouring his sister Kate Middleton in a touching tribute to mark International Women’s Day.

The entrepreneur who founded a cake making business, has reached out to support the “inspirational women” in his life by dedicating a post to them.

James, shared a new photo of his wife Alizee Thevenet feeding a baby goat while surrounded by their dogs and chose to praise his female family members by giving his sister Kate, younger sister Pippa and mum Carole Middleton a shout out on this special day.

He captioned the snap, “Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too 🐾 ❤️” he wrote.

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day. Happy International Women’s day,” James concluded.

James has attended many family and royal events including church on Christmas Day in Bucklebury in 2016, the royal weddings – including Kate and William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor, and that of his sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

The family has a close bond that they even hang out at Wimbledon and take part in charity bike rides and James joined Prince Harry to watch England v Australia in the Rugby World cup.

And James has spoken out about his battle with depression and how his family have supported him through. He revealed in 2019 in an interview with the Telegraph that he visited a private psychiatric hospital for a consultation and spent almost a year in cognitive behavioural therapy, sometimes attending sessions with his family, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

“That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn’t need my family to say, ‘What can we do?’ The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand,” he explained.

And the support has been reciprocated as James has been on hand to support Kate as she and their sister Pippa attended the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas Carol concert and December and were pictured giving supportive smiles.