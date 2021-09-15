Who is James Middleton and what does he do?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A dog lover and a sibling married into the Royal Family – that’s just the half of what you need to know about James Middleton.

James Middleton’s wife is one lucky lady. The eligible bachelor recently bid goodbye to his single days and said hello to married life after James wed his fiancée in a stunning South of France ceremony.

The 34-year-old has been very much in the public eye since Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011. But there’s more to the man than just being a famous sibling, with James Middleton boasting a successful business portfolio and shining a light on mental health causes, of which he has a personal history with.

Who is James Middleton?

James Middleton is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and their sister Pippa Middleton.

He was born on 15 April 1987 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

James has previously joked that he has always been best known as the younger sibling of both – even before Kate started dating Prince William.

“It’s always been, whether at school or now, that I am Pippa and Catherine’s little brother. It’s probably going to be the story of my life,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail. “[But] I am James Middleton. I am very proud to be ‘the little brother of…’ but, equally, they are proud that I am who I am.”

Like Kate and Pippa, he attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire. He then went on to study further at the University of Edinburgh, but dropped out in 2006 to set up his first business venture.

What is James Middleton’s job?

James Middleton is a businessman.

He established several cake companies after leaving University – including Nice Cakes and the Cake Kit Company – which provides baked goods for private events and occasions.

He is also CEO of the marshmallow company Boomf, which counts Dragons’ Den star Nick Jenkins (aka Mr Moonpig) as chairman. It’s defined as a personalised marshmallow business that prints photos on the sweet treats and delivers them to your door. Though it now also sells greeting cards, flowers and other foodie gifts.

James Middleton’s latest venture is dog food company Ella & Co. An idea that came to him whilst James was battling with depression.

The company launched in June 2020 and focuses on creating “the perfect balanced diet” to keep your dog healthy.

Ella & Co is named after James’s long time dog Ella, who he credits with helping him through his darkest days.

What is James Middleton’s net worth?

James Middleton’s net worth has not been shared publicly, but it’s safe to say that Kate’s younger brother is a millionaire.

The Daily Mail reported that James reported a profit of £1,107,222 from his marshmallow company Boomf last year. Though it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the entrepreneur, with the same company previously recording losses of £250,000 in 2013.

James Middleton also bought his first home with with wife Alizee in June 2021. The Grade II listed farmhouse based in Berkshire set them back a cool £1.45 million.

What kind of dogs does James Middleton have and what are their names?

James Middleton is a proud puppy parent to six dogs.

He owns five cocker spaniels – Ella, Nala, Luna, Zulu and Inka, plus golden retriever Mabel.

The 34-year-old previously open up about how his dogs have helped him with his battle against depression in a piece for the Daily Mail. “I recognize, too, the role my dogs — Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel — have played in my recovery,” he wrote. “Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going.” His new dog food business Ella & Co is a thank you to Ella and his other dogs for their help. “I want to do everything I can to give back to her and the rest of my wonderful dogs for everything they have done for me over the years,” he shared when announcing the new venture on Instagram.

Who is James Middleton married to and who is ex girlfriend Donna Air?

James Middleton is married to French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet.

The two met in 2018 and got engaged in September 2019, after a romantic proposal in the Lake District.

The coronavirus pandemic put a spanner in the couple’s wedding plans on two occasions. They were due to tie the knot in May 2020 and then again later that summer, but had to postpone both times due to lockdown wedding rules.

James and Alizée finally wed in a private ceremony in the South of France in September 2021 – surrounded by close friends and family.

Prior to meeting Alizée, James was in a long term relationship with British actress Donna Air.

The two dated on and off for four years after meeting at a private members club in London in February 2013.

She notably accompanied him to his sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May 2017. And the two were often spotted out attending high profile events and parties.