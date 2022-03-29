We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent time away from their children as they embarked on their royal tour of the Caribbean this month but the time difference and jet lag didn’t stop the Duchess from fulfilling her mum duties.

Kate Middleton was awake in the middle of the night thanks to jet lag during her and William’s latest tour—but she used the time to complete some parenting admin from all the way across the world.

According to a royal expert, the mum-of-three was busy in the small hours arranging play dates for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to royal biographer, Rebecca English, Kate didn’t waste any time when jet lag left her wide awake in the middle of the night during her and William’s recent trip overseas, which was the first official royal tour the pair have undertaken since the Covid pandemic.

Kate is said to have passed the time by whipping out her phone, tapping away on Whatsapp and getting into mum mode.

“When Kate’s jet lag kicked in during this week’s Caribbean tour, seeing her wide awake in the middle of the night, I’m told she has spent the time ‘tap-tap-tapping’ WhatsApp messages organising everything from George’s football matches to Charlotte’s ballet lessons and little Louis’s bedtime routine back in the UK,” Rebecca told the Mail Online.

The royal insider highlighted how juggling the responsibilities of being a mother doesn’t stop just because she is busy with important royal duties, especially when she is spending the week miles away from her brood and their Kensington Palace home.

“Home life calls even, or perhaps especially, while on tour thousands of miles from home, even though the Cambridges have vowed never to undertake trips lasting much longer than a week while their children are young,” she added.