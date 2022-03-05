We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to having some “child-free time” during their upcoming royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be representing the Queen during their visit to Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas from March 19-26.

A royal insider has predicted the couple will no doubt be looking forward to some “child-free time”.

Like most parents up and down the country, Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent a lot of time with their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, in recent months after the country was plunged into a national lockdown and home-schooling was enforced across the board.

So it’s no surprise a royal expert has predicted the couple are looking forward to some quality time just the two of them, as they head off on their first overseas tour since the start of the pandemic in 2019.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, “I’m sure there’s a part of them that’s looking forward to some child-free time away, like any working parents.”

Despite their royal status, Kate Middleton and Prince William made no secret of how much they struggled with their home life during lockdown and keeping up with their strict parenting regime.

“I think as parents you’ve the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with,” the Duchess said candidly in an interview.

“We’ve had to become a teacher – and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted.”

But, as the world slowly moves on from the global pandemic, it’s officially back-to-work for the couple who are embarking on their first official visit to the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen, where “their Royal Highnesses are keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean, and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges they have faced.”

In April, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will undertake their own visit to other commonwealth territories, including Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The timing of both trips is no coincidence and are part of larger celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.