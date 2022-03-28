We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to experience double heartache as she prepares to face two devastating days in a row ahead of the anniversary of Prince Philip’s death.

Her Majesty could mark two emotional occasions within days of each other if she attends the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial.

After Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will mark the anniversary of her beloved mother’s death.

This royal news comes as it was revealed that Prince Charles’ awkward blunder over a gift for the Queen had him in fits of laughter .

The Queen’s attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial hasn’t yet been confirmed, though it’s thought she’s eager to be there and reflect on the legacy of her “strength and stay”. Some have claimed palace aides are preparing a “military style operation” for the Queen to ensure she can make it. Sadly, her grandson Prince Harry has already confirmed he won’t be flying over from his new LA home for the service. Though if Her Majesty does attend, she’s expected to be joined by many other members of The Firm.

Despite her family’s support, however, the end of March is set to be tinged with double heartbreak for the Queen. With the Westminster Abbey service now almost here, she’s preparing to mark another devastating day soon after.

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Just a day after Philip’s memorial, Her Majesty will mark the anniversary of her mother’s death on March 30th.

The Queen Mother passed away aged 102 in 2002 and whilst her death didn’t change the line of succession, it changed the monarchy forever.

The Queen and Queen Mother are understood to have been very close and the monarch got candid about the loss of her “beloved Mother” as she addressed the nation.

In a speech shared on the eve of the Queen Mother’s funeral, Her Majesty described herself as “deeply moved” by the “outpouring of affection” for her.

“My family and I always knew what she meant for the people of this country and the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many”, the Queen declared at the time. “But the extent of the tribute that huge numbers of you have paid my mother in the last few days has been overwhelming.”

This moving message not only highlights her commitment to her duties despite personal grief, but mirrors her most recent birthday message. After turning 95 last year, the Queen thanked the public for their “support and kindness” as she and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren mourned Philip.

Both 2021 and 2022 have been years of many heartbreaking ‘firsts’ for the Queen as she marked multiple important occasions for the first time since Philip’s death. Next month will see her face perhaps the most difficult of all – the anniversary of his passing on April 9th, just a few weeks after his memorial and the Queen Mother’s anniversary.

And as she prepares to mark these two devastating days, the Queen will likely be reflecting upon her wonderful memories of her mother and husband at this challenging time.